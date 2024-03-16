Celine Dion All Smiles During Outing With Sons as She Continues to Battle Stiff Person Syndrome
Celine Dion is looking healthy and happy with her family by her side. The legendary singer took to Instagram on Friday to share an update on her ongoing battle with Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that causes muscle stiffness and painful spasms, RadarOnline.com can report.
Dion, 55, opened up about her condition alongside a sweet photo of her and her three sons, Rene-Charles, 23, and twins Nelson and Eddy, 13, smiling atop a podium for indoor go-kart racing company K1 Speed. She shares all three sons with her late husband and manager, René Angélil, who died in 2016.
"Today the world recognizes International SPS Awareness Day. As many of you know, in the fall of 2022, I was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS)," Dion wrote in the caption.
"Trying to overcome this autoimmune disorder has been one of the hardest experiences of my life, but I remain determined to one day get back onto the stage and to live as normal of a life as possible," she added.
"I am deeply grateful for the love and support from my kids, family, team and all of you! I want to send my encouragement and support to all those around the world that have been affected by SPS. I want you to know you can do it! We can do it!"
Stiff Person Syndrome has affected Dion's ability to sing and walk, and she has rarely appeared in public since announcing her diagnosis in 2022 and being forced to postpone and then cancel a world tour as her condition worsened.
The star was greeted with a standing ovation when she presented the Album of the Year trophy to Taylor Swift at the Grammys last month, and she was spotted giving an impromptu performance with Grammy-nominated songwriter Sonyaé backstage at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
- ‘She’s Refusing To Accept Defeat': Celine Dion’s Inner Circle Worried About Singer After Stiff Person Syndrome Diagnosis: Sources
- Suffering In Silence: Celine Dion Diagnosed With Stiff Person Syndrome, Spasms Affecting Vocal Cords & Ability To Walk
- 'Nothing Can Keep Her Down': Celine Dion Determined To Beat Stiff Person Syndrome, Hopes To Take The Stage Again
In January, Dion also announced I Am: Celine Dion, a documentary for Prime Video helmed by Oscar-nominated director Irene Taylor that will follow her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome.
"This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me," she said at the time.
"As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realized how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans. During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life, to try to raise awareness of this little-known condition, to help others who share this diagnosis."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.