Celine Dion All Smiles During Outing With Sons as She Continues to Battle Stiff Person Syndrome

Dion, 55, opened up about her condition alongside a sweet photo of her and her three sons, Rene-Charles , 23, and twins Nelson and Eddy , 13, smiling atop a podium for indoor go-kart racing company K1 Speed. She shares all three sons with her late husband and manager, René Angélil , who died in 2016.

"Today the world recognizes International SPS Awareness Day. As many of you know, in the fall of 2022, I was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS)," Dion wrote in the caption.

"Trying to overcome this autoimmune disorder has been one of the hardest experiences of my life, but I remain determined to one day get back onto the stage and to live as normal of a life as possible," she added.

"I am deeply grateful for the love and support from my kids, family, team and all of you! I want to send my encouragement and support to all those around the world that have been affected by SPS. I want you to know you can do it! We can do it!"