Celine Dion Devastated By Issues With Vocal Cords, Inability To Sing Full Songs: Sources
After being diagnosed with stiff person syndrome, an incurable neurological disease, Celine Dion's career came to a screeching halt.
Despite her ongoing health issues, Dion desperately wants to perform for fans again. Sources revealed the iconic singer would be even be "content" with singing to audiences from a wheelchair if that meant she could return to the stage, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Dion, 55, revealed her diagnosis in December 2022 and subsequent paused postponed tour dates. Less than six months later in May 2023, the singer cancelled her remaining concerts due to her health.
A year after the My Heart Will Go On songbird announced her diagnosis, her sister, Claudette Dion, 74, shared a devastating update.
Claudette said that while her sister is "working hard," the crippling disorder has taken control.
While the 55-year-old is undergoing treatment with physicians and physical therapists, her older sister said her prognosis is not promising.
"She doesn't have control over her muscles — and vocal cords are muscles," Claudette explained, according to the National Enquirer.
Stiff person syndrome causes the body to attack its own nerve cells, freezing muscles and causing severe spasms that have the potential to break bones.
- Celine Dion 'Likely to Never Sing in Public Again' as She Battles Crippling Stiff-Person Syndrome: Report
- Celine Dion Cancels Remainder of World Tour as Singer's Battle With Stiff Person Syndrome Worsens
- Suffering In Silence: Celine Dion Diagnosed With Stiff Person Syndrome, Spasms Affecting Vocal Cords & Ability To Walk
Unfortunately, the inability to control her vocal cord muscles is a major roadblock between Dion and her dream of performing in the future.
"It's true that in both our dreams and hers, the goal is to return to the stage. In what capacity? I don't know," Claudette noted.
While those diagnosed with stiff person syndrome are often resigned to life in a wheelchair, a source reportedly told the outlet that doesn't bother Dion. The impact the disorder has had on her angelic voice is said to be causing the most anguish for the singer.
"Celine would be content to just sit in a chair and sing to entertain her audiences," the insider said. "But her voice is just not coming back the way that would allow her to perform or record again."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"She has spasms in her vocal cords. She can sing fine — just like you know Celine for a few notes, then a spasm kicks in and throws what she's singing completely out of whack."
The insider added, "Sadly, it's doesn't seem to be repairable — whether through surgery or therapy."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Dion's reps for comment.