Celine Dion 'Likely to Never Sing in Public Again' as She Battles Crippling Stiff-Person Syndrome: Report

Crippling stiff-person syndrome has left tormented Celine Dion a prisoner in her own body — and sources alleged she's likely to never sing in public again, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 55-year-old My Heart Will Go On songbird is now so debilitated she hates to leave the house even briefly and has no plans to reinstate the 2023 and 2024 tour dates she canceled in May, insiders claimed.