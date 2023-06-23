Celine Dion's 'Titanic' Theme Song Sees Massive Streaming Bump As Tragic Search Comes to End

Titanic fans seem to be coping with the submersible tragedy by playing Celine Dion's My Heart Will Go On, the unforgettable theme song of Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet's 1997 Oscar-winning film, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Canadian singer's classic ballad saw a massive uptick since Thursday — after officials confirmed OceanGate's submarine "Titan" suffered a "catastrophic implosion," killing five people, including the company's CEO, who were onboard and on their way to the Titanic wreckage.