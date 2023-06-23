Celine Dion's 'Titanic' Theme Song Sees Massive Streaming Bump As Tragic Search Comes to End
Titanic fans seem to be coping with the submersible tragedy by playing Celine Dion's My Heart Will Go On, the unforgettable theme song of Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet's 1997 Oscar-winning film, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Canadian singer's classic ballad saw a massive uptick since Thursday — after officials confirmed OceanGate's submarine "Titan" suffered a "catastrophic implosion," killing five people, including the company's CEO, who were onboard and on their way to the Titanic wreckage.
My Heart Will Go On was streamed more than 500k streams, with Spotify listeners hitting play 522,864 times since the tragic news was announced, reported TMZ.
Friday only added to the song's streaming numbers.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the Titan disappeared on Sunday about 435 miles south of St John's in Newfoundland, Canada. Those on board lost communication with OceanGate roughly two hours into the voyage.
It's been reported that the U.S. Coast Guard was not contacted about the missing sea vessel until 8 hours later.
It was a race against time to find the missing sub as those on board only had 96 hours of emergency oxygen, which ran out on Thursday at 7 AM ET before it was confirmed the Titan suffered a "catastrophic implosion," believed to be the "banging" detected around the same time as the vessel's tragic end.
Those who lost their lives included OceanGate's CEO Stockton Rush, British-Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman, French submersible pilot Paul-Henri Nargeolet, and British billionaire Hamish Harding.
Experts said the implosion happened so quickly that the five victims never "knew what happened."
The Titan's frame and rear cover were among the debris scattered across the ocean floor near the Titanic wreckage. Several safety concerns from ex-staffers emerged during and after the search, with former employees claiming their warnings about the dangers of the submersible were ignored.
OceanGate released a statement on the deaths.
"We now believe that our CEO Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet, have sadly been lost," OceanGate's statement about the deaths read. "These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure, and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world’s oceans."
"Our hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families during this tragic time. We grieve the loss of life and joy they brought to everyone they knew."