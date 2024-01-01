Your tip
Meg Ryan Allegedly Looking 'Nice Older Guy' to 'Spoil Her' Years After John Mellencamp Breakup

Source: JOCE/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Meg Ryan is open to romance years after her split from John Mellencamp, according to a new report.

Jan. 1 2024, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Silver screen staple Meg Ryan is ready for a fresh start in 2024, according to a sensational report that claimed the actress is reeling after her new rom-com fell flat at the box office.

"Meg's in need of serious TLC," according to one insider who said the What Happens Later actress is considering quitting showbiz after years of being a Hollywood icon amid other frustrations in her personal life, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Source: Stanley/ MEGA

In her new flick, Ryan portrayed a woman named Willa who crossed paths with an ex (David Duchovny) for the first time in years when they both got snowed in at an airport overnight.

A bombshell report claimed Ryan hasn't been focused on meeting Mr. Right after splitting from boyfriend John Mellencamp in 2019, but now she is hopeful to find "a nice, older guy."

"She wants a mellow mature man," said a source in the National Enquirer's report. "She's got money too, but the idea of having a guy who will spoil her with praise and tokens of his affection sounds great right now."

Source: AFPS/MEGA

RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Ryan for comment.

The Sleepless in Seattle star initially dated Mellencamp for three years before calling it quits in August 2014 seemingly due to the struggles of being long-distance, going on to reconcile after some time apart. Ryan confirmed their engagement in 2018, but the pair broke it off the following year.

"I love Meg Ryan," Mellencamp told Esquire after they parted ways. "I went with her for ten years. She doesn't love me so much. She's a great girl. I'm just a s----- boyfriend."

Source: MEGA

Ryan confirmed her engagement to Mellencamp in 2018, but the pair broke it off the following year.

Ryan had gushed about their romance before it fizzled out and revealed what attracted her to the rocker, who is a father to five, including Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp.

"What's great about now is that John and I are so free to have fun," the You've Got Mail star said during an interview with The New York Times. "Maybe that freedom is about being a million years old. But I sometimes think relationships are for aliens. Who does it? Who can do it? I don't know how any of us ever do."

Source: 1996 RAMEY PHOTO AGENCY

Ryan was famously married to actor Dennis Quaid. They divorced in 2001.

Prior to her romance with Mellencamp, Ryan was famously married to actor Dennis Quaid, with whom she shares a son, but they called it quits in 2000.

