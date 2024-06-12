Celine Dion Overdose Hell: Singer Reveals She Took Near-Lethal Levels of Valium While Battling Stiff-Person Syndrome

Singer Celine Dion recently revealed that she once took near-lethal levels of Valium to help fight her devastating battle with stiff-person syndrome, RadarOnline.com can report.

In the latest development to come more than two years after Dion, 56, announced that she was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome in December 2022, the beloved singer sat for an exclusive interview with NBC News to discuss her lengthy battle with the rare neurological disorder.