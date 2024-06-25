Dead: Crazy Town's Lead Singer Shifty Shellshock Passes Away Aged 49 After Battle With Substance Abuse
Crazy Town lead singer Shifty Shellshock passed away this week after a lengthy battle with substance abuse, RadarOnline.com can confirm. He was 49.
The Butterfly singer, whose real name was Seth Binzer, was found dead on Monday at his home in Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles medical examiner.
Shellshock’s cause of death was not immediately disclosed.
As RadarOnline.com previously noted, the Crazy Town lead singer’s sudden death on Monday in Los Angeles came amid the beloved musician’s ongoing battle with substance abuse.
Shellshock’s death this week also came 12 years after he fell into a coma while hospitalized back in 2012. He later awoke from the coma and was released from the hospital.
Meanwhile, Shellshock was also known for his appearances on the reality TV shows Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew and Celebrity Rehab Presents Sober House. He struggled with cocaine addiction.
“I’m a lover than a fighter …but the one I need to love more Instead of fight with is myself .. mr shifty true Love # Sober alive and grateful,” Shellshock wrote on Instagram eight weeks before his passing.
Shellshock first met Bret Mazur in 1992 and the pair went by the name Brimstone Sluggers before they formed Crazy Town in 1999.
Crazy Town’s hit song, Butterfly, reached the Billboard Hot 100 in 2000 and stayed there for two weeks. The song also went number one in several countries.
The rap rock band’s debut album, The Gift of Game, also went on to sell more than 1.5 million copies upon its release in November 1999.
Although Shellshock and Mazur parted ways in 2002 after their second album, Darkhorse, flopped, they reformed in 2007 and released a third album, The Brimstone Sluggers, in 2009.
Mazur left Crazy Town for good in January 2017. Shellshock and Crazy Town last performed in 2023 during a tour with nu metal band Hed PE.
Several fans of Crazy Town and Shellshock rushed to Shellshock’s Instagram page upon the news of his passing this week.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“Rest in power, Shifty,” one fan wrote. “Addiction is f---ed up. I was really hoping sobriety was going to turn things around for you.”
“RIP old friend… remember you best as a kid in a skateboard with the entire world in front of you… sending love to your family,” another friend wrote.
“This absolutely broke my heart.. God damn it Seth why..... you've been in my life since we were kids,” added another fan. “Damn, you just broke a lot of hearts.. rest in peace old friend love.”
“I am sad, he has been silent for a long time,” one more person commented. “We love you kid.”
R.I.P. Shifty Shellshock.