Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Omg > Celebrity Death

Dead: Crazy Town's Lead Singer Shifty Shellshock Passes Away Aged 49 After Battle With Substance Abuse

crazy town shifty shellshock dead substance abuse
Source: MEGA

Crazy Town lead singer Shifty Shellshock passed away this week.

By:

Jun. 25 2024, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Crazy Town lead singer Shifty Shellshock passed away this week after a lengthy battle with substance abuse, RadarOnline.com can confirm. He was 49.

The Butterfly singer, whose real name was Seth Binzer, was found dead on Monday at his home in Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles medical examiner.

Article continues below advertisement
crazy town shifty shellshock dead substance abuse
Source: MEGA

The "Butterfly" singer, whose real name was Seth Binzer, was found dead on Monday at his home in Los Angeles.

Shellshock’s cause of death was not immediately disclosed.

As RadarOnline.com previously noted, the Crazy Town lead singer’s sudden death on Monday in Los Angeles came amid the beloved musician’s ongoing battle with substance abuse.

Article continues below advertisement

Shellshock’s death this week also came 12 years after he fell into a coma while hospitalized back in 2012. He later awoke from the coma and was released from the hospital.

Meanwhile, Shellshock was also known for his appearances on the reality TV shows Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew and Celebrity Rehab Presents Sober House. He struggled with cocaine addiction.

Article continues below advertisement
crazy town shifty shellshock dead substance abuse
Source: MEGA

Shellshock’s cause of death was not immediately disclosed.

Article continues below advertisement

“I’m a lover than a fighter …but the one I need to love more Instead of fight with is myself .. mr shifty true Love # Sober alive and grateful,” Shellshock wrote on Instagram eight weeks before his passing.

Shellshock first met Bret Mazur in 1992 and the pair went by the name Brimstone Sluggers before they formed Crazy Town in 1999.

Article continues below advertisement

Crazy Town’s hit song, Butterfly, reached the Billboard Hot 100 in 2000 and stayed there for two weeks. The song also went number one in several countries.

The rap rock band’s debut album, The Gift of Game, also went on to sell more than 1.5 million copies upon its release in November 1999.

Article continues below advertisement
crazy town shifty shellshock dead substance abuse
Source: MEGA

Crazy Town’s hit song, "Butterfly," reached the Billboard Hot 100 in 2000 and stayed there for two weeks.

MORE ON:
Celebrity Death
Article continues below advertisement

Although Shellshock and Mazur parted ways in 2002 after their second album, Darkhorse, flopped, they reformed in 2007 and released a third album, The Brimstone Sluggers, in 2009.

Mazur left Crazy Town for good in January 2017. Shellshock and Crazy Town last performed in 2023 during a tour with nu metal band Hed PE.

Article continues below advertisement

Several fans of Crazy Town and Shellshock rushed to Shellshock’s Instagram page upon the news of his passing this week.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

“Rest in power, Shifty,” one fan wrote. “Addiction is f---ed up. I was really hoping sobriety was going to turn things around for you.”

“RIP old friend… remember you best as a kid in a skateboard with the entire world in front of you… sending love to your family,” another friend wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

“This absolutely broke my heart.. God damn it Seth why..... you've been in my life since we were kids,” added another fan. “Damn, you just broke a lot of hearts.. rest in peace old friend love.”

“I am sad, he has been silent for a long time,” one more person commented. “We love you kid.”

R.I.P. Shifty Shellshock.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.