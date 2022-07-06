Crazy Town Singer Shifty Shellshock Arrested For DUI Months After Debuting Soleil Moon Frye Romance

Crazy Town singer Shifty Shellshock was arrested for driving under the influence in Los Angeles only months after going public with his romance with his childhood friend, Soleil Moon Frye

According to court records obtained by Radar, 47-year-old Shifty (real name: Seth Binzer) was pulled over on June 19 by the LAPD. The rockstar was arrested around 9:53 PM and then booked into a local jail hours later.