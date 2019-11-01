Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Crazy Town's Tour Van Collides With Moose, Band Members Bloodied & Bruised 'Just got out of the emergency room,' frontman Seth Binzer reveals.

Crazy Town‘s tour van collided with a moose in Ontario, Canada, leaving the rap band’s members shaken and battered.

The group posted photos of the bizarre accident, in which the van was demolished by the collision. It completely smashed the front of the vehicle and shattered the windshield.

“Just got out of the emergency room, by the grace of god we are all ok just cuts and bruises,” frontman Seth Binzer, also known as Shifty Shellshock, wrote on Instagram on Thursday, October 31, with a photo of the wrecked van. “We hit a moose on route 17 in Ontario Canada last night.”

Other pictures showed Binzer, 45, and bandmates Elias Tannous and Roland Banks with bloodied faces and neck braces.

Banks posted a shot of himself sporting the beginning of a black eye, a swollen lip, and some loose teeth.

“God speed,” he wrote in a hashtag, adding in two others: “angels protect me” and “the show must go on.”

The crash reportedly took place just after midnight on Thursday.

Crazy Town is expected to continue with their tour.

“We’ll see how swollen and injured we are in the morning to see if we can finish this thing,” Binzer said in an Instagram Story video taken after the crash, adding that he felt “so grateful to be alive.”

However, the moose didn’t fare as well, being “killed instantly.”

Later, Crazy Town members went to look at the accident scene and noted that it appeared their van “did a 180” and “almost went over the edge [of the road].”

“I feel bad for the moose but this happens all the time?” Binzer asked a random man at the scene via Instagram Story.

“This happens 3-4 times a week at least,” the guy replied.

Binzer appeared in the reality television shows Celebrity Rehab 1 and 2 and Sober House 1 and 2 to deal with addiction.

As RadarOnline.com reported in 2012, Binzer went into a coma back then after a binge on pills, GHB and crack after a fight with his baby mama.

But the rapper awakened from the coma and pulled through.

“There’s going to be a long road of recovery ahead for Seth,” a source told Radar about the drama at the time. “It’s going to be an uphill battle.”

Binzer struggled with addiction for more than 10 years but got clean and sober.

He told Tahoe Backstage https://www.tahoeonstage.com/genres/shifty-shellshock-crazy-town/, “I’m not going to be a preacher, but I’m sober and I’m happy and I think that that just comes off in my performance. I’m not as belligerent as I used to be.

“I’ve definitely learned a lot about myself. It’s been trial and error. I’ve had a very interesting and crazy life and I’m really grateful to be alive and to have walked through that. I feel a lot wiser and look at everything in a different way now.”