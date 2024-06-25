As this outlet reported, the 54-year-old This Is Me ... Now singer was desperately trying to save her relationship after Ben, 51, threw in the towel months ago. A tipster now tattles "she's hit a wall when it comes to fixing things because he just isn't reciprocating."

In June 2023, the couple, who wed in 2022 two decades after calling off their original engagement, plunked down $60 million for a Beverly Hills mansion, but less than a year later the Batman hunk ditched Jenny From the Block and moved into a $100,000 per month rental near his 52-year-old ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.