The stunning singing siren is also planning a slew of cosmetic procedures, according to a tipster. "The idea of being back on the dating scene at her age has got her pretty freaked out. There's so much that docs can do these days, so why not get some help?"

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Dr. Robert Dorfman, an aesthetic and regenerative specialist who has not personally treated Affleck, revealed that the stress surrounding his relationship with J Lo could be why the Argo star has been looking gaunt and older during recent outings.

"I think we've all been there at some point in our lives. Ben Affleck kind of let himself go," Dorfman told RadarOnline.com, noting it's important for the actor to "get back into his normal routine."