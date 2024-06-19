J Lo 'Hell-Bent' on Exacting Revenge on Ben by Fine-Tuning Her Famously Fit Figure: 'Going Turbo on Fitness and Beauty Regime'
Jennifer Lopez isn't taking being kicked to the curb by husband Ben Affleck lying down, according to insiders close to the A-list couple.
Sources told RadarOnline.com that J Lo is hell-bent on exacting revenge by fine-tuning her famously fit figure into even more irresistible, can't-touch-this-shape.
"She's going turbo on the fitness and beauty regime, she wants to look better than ever so Ben sees what he's missing," said a snitch close to the 54-year-old Marry Me actress, whose romance with the 51-year-old Gone Girl hunk reportedly fizzled out in early spring.
During their nearly two-year marriage, the high-maintenance Hustlers hottie, who was famous for her strict diet and exercise routine, shocked fans when she was spotted with her fast-food loving hubby on drive-through runs.
But according to our mole, the burger blitzes were all an act. "She ate junk food with him just to show she could be the gal he wanted. Ben always criticized her for her over-the-top workout routine, so she slowed down on that too and ended up really resenting him for it."
"So, now she's up every morning doing lunges and squats, sweating her butt off at the gym. She's going to use this summer to get in the best shape of her life with a hyper diet of lean protein and salads and no junk whatsoever," added an insider.
The stunning singing siren is also planning a slew of cosmetic procedures, according to a tipster. "The idea of being back on the dating scene at her age has got her pretty freaked out. There's so much that docs can do these days, so why not get some help?"
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Dr. Robert Dorfman, an aesthetic and regenerative specialist who has not personally treated Affleck, revealed that the stress surrounding his relationship with J Lo could be why the Argo star has been looking gaunt and older during recent outings.
"I think we've all been there at some point in our lives. Ben Affleck kind of let himself go," Dorfman told RadarOnline.com, noting it's important for the actor to "get back into his normal routine."
"He's going through a rough time right now and looks very stressed, we're starting to scratch the surface of what stress can do in terms of cellular, signaling and impact on your hair and skin."