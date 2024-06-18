Your tip
BREAKING NEWS
Ben Affleck

'Millionaire Matchmaker' Weighs in: Ben Affleck Will Leave Jennifer Lopez 'Depressed' and Hopelessly Looking for Love After 'Imminent' Divorce

patti stanger
Source: MEGA

'Millionaire Matchmaker' Patti Stanger is addressing Bennifer's alleged divorce.

By:

Jun. 18 2024, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

Ben Affleck might leave Jennifer Lopez "depressed" and looking for love in the wrong places when their alleged "imminent" divorce comes to a head, so believes Millionaire Matchmaker extraordinaire Patti Stanger, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Stanger, 63, is the CEO of the matchmaking service Millionaire's Club International and rose to fame with her Bravo reality show in 2008 when she showcased her talents for helping others find love on the TV screen.

Now, she's weighing in on the Bennifer divorce debacle.

ben affleck jennifer lopez
Source: MEGA

Ben is said to have both feet out the door.

Affleck and Lopez's relationship is reportedly crumbling ahead of their second wedding anniversary. As RadarOnline.com reported, the pair have been living separately and put their beloved $60 million marital mansion on the market.

Stanger believes Affleck will move on immediately, leaving J Lo heartbroken while trying to pick up the pieces of another possible failed marriage.

"It's much easier for the guy to get [a woman], so JLo's probably going to be really depressed to try to date someone else," she told Daily Mail. "There's not enough quality men for women."

The matchmaking expert blamed male egos as the reason they can't be alone.

patti stanger
Source: MEGA

The relationship expert believes Affleck will move on quickly — leaving J Lo "depressed."

"[Men] are spoiled, their egos get inflated and men age better," Stanger insisted before comparing Lopez to supermodel Gisele Bundchen, whose 13-year marriage to Affleck's pal Tom Brady ended abruptly in 2022.

"Gisele [Bundchen] is gorgeous. JLo's gorgeous. They're probably the two people going standard in the aging department," she explained. "But women breed, men go to the next one to get over their feelings. It's a whole different dynamic."

MORE ON:
Ben Affleck
Stanger isn't the only expert weighing in. Addiction specialist and TV host Dr. Drew speculated Affleck and Lopez's relationship might have taken a nosedive due to the Let's Get Loud singer's "love addiction."

Lopez has had several high-profile marriages fail over the decades.

ben affleck jennifer lopez
Source: MEGA

The pair ended their initial engagement just days before they were set to wed.

She first said "I do" to producer Ojani Noa in 1997, but that union fizzled the following year. After a two-year relationship with Sean "Diddy" Combs, Lopez jumped into another marriage with her backup dancer Cris Judd. They split months later in June 2002.

After that, she started dating Affleck and quickly got engaged. They called off their wedding days before they were set to walk down the aisle and ended their romance shortly after.

jennifer lopez begs ben affleck come back reunion selfish rouse
Source: MEGA

Many blame J Lo's "addiction to love" for the alleged "imminent" split.

Lopez famously exchanged vows with singer Marc Anthony in 2004 before separating in 2011. The two are parents to 16-year-old twins Emme and Max. Affleck makes husband number four for J Lo and she's allegedly "desperate" to save their relationship — but Ben reportedly already has one foot — and his belongings — out the door.

