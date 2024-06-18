'Millionaire Matchmaker' Weighs in: Ben Affleck Will Leave Jennifer Lopez 'Depressed' and Hopelessly Looking for Love After 'Imminent' Divorce

Ben Affleck might leave Jennifer Lopez "depressed" and looking for love in the wrong places when their alleged "imminent" divorce comes to a head, so believes Millionaire Matchmaker extraordinaire Patti Stanger, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Stanger, 63, is the CEO of the matchmaking service Millionaire's Club International and rose to fame with her Bravo reality show in 2008 when she showcased her talents for helping others find love on the TV screen.

Now, she's weighing in on the Bennifer divorce debacle.