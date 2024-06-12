Late legend Michael Jackson's $2 billion estate is tied up in an ugly dispute with the IRS over taxes, which has reportedly left the King of Pop's three adult children — and ailing 94-year-old mom — scrambling for cash while they're iced out of their inheritance, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Jackson matriarch Katherine and Michael's kids — Prince, 27, Paris, 26 and 22-year-old Bigi, who is also known as Blanket — were said to be blindsided by a bombshell legal filing on May 28.