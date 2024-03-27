Michael Jackson’s Family War: Estate Executors Reveal Katherine’s $3.7 Million Tax Debt in Fight Over Music Catalog Sale

The executors of Michael Jackson’s estate slammed the late pop star’s mother Katherine for demanding a six-figure payment — as the 93-year-old and the executors continue to battle it out over the recent sale of one-half of Jackson’s music catalog.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, John Branca and John McClain, the two men who were appointed executors after Jackson’s 2009 death, asked once again for Katherine’s request to be reimbursed $500k to cover legal bills to be denied.