Michael Jackson’s Family War: Estate Executors Reveal Katherine’s $3.7 Million Tax Debt in Fight Over Music Catalog Sale

Source: MEGA
By:

Mar. 27 2024, Published 11:36 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

The executors of Michael Jacksons estate slammed the late pop star’s mother Katherine for demanding a six-figure payment — as the 93-year-old and the executors continue to battle it out over the recent sale of one-half of Jackson’s music catalog.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, John Branca and John McClain, the two men who were appointed executors after Jackson’s 2009 death, asked once again for Katherine’s request to be reimbursed $500k to cover legal bills to be denied.

Source: MEGA

Katherine Jackson is fighting the estate executors over a $500k bill.

In 2022, Branca and McClain worked out a deal to sell a portion of Jackson’s catalog for $600 million to Sony. Katherine objected to the proposed transaction for over a year. Jackson’s children Blanket and Paris supported their grandmother in court.

Katherine argued her late son never would have sold off the asset and testified that he wanted it kept in the family to ensure their financial security. The executors scoffed at her objection and argued she had previously fought them on deals that turned out to be lucrative. They said they had the authority to enter into the deal.

Source: MEGA

Jackson's Will said his 3 children and mother were to be taken care.

Despite Katherine's testimony in court, the judge signed off on the proposed transaction in 2023. However, Katherine quickly appealed the decision.

The appeal has yet to be resolved. Recently, Katherine suggested the executors be held in contempt for finalizing the Sony deal in February 2024, despite the ongoing appeal.

As we first reported, Katherine demanded $500k to cover various legal bills associated with the appeal. The executors asked that the request be denied. Blanket backed the executors despite having previously supported his grandma’s fight over the catalog.

Source: MEGA

Paris backed her grandmother in court.

Blanket asked that Katherine be reimbursed fees racked up before the appeal but not for the appeal – which he didn’t agree with.

In a newly filed motion, Branca and McClain argued the estate had taken care of Katherine since Jackson’s death. The executors stated they spent $55 million on her car since 2009.

They have paid her $33 million in cash which includes her $160k per month monthly allowance. “The amount, originally set by this Court’s order in 2009, has been increased by the Executors from time to time in response to Mrs. Jackson’s requests,” the motion read.

They added, “Mrs. Jackson lives in a luxury home that she selected, purchased by the Estate. The Executors have paid more than $15 million to purchase, furnish and improve Mrs. Jackson’s choices of residence. The Executors have paid and continue to pay, all costs and expenses related to Mrs. Jackson’s residence, including without limitation, property taxes, insurance, repairs, and maintenance.”

Source: MEGA

The fight has yet to be resolved at the higher court.

Branca and McClain then dropped a bombshell. They claimed in December, “the Executors came to Mrs. Jackson’s aid with $3.7 million dollars as an additional emergency family allowance to satisfy delinquent income tax liabilities.” The State of California filed a massive tax lien against Jackson, “claiming that Mrs. Jackson had not paid income taxes for the last five years.”

They added, “Since Michael’s death, the Executors have provided for virtually all of Mrs. Jackson’s needs and living expenses; caretakers, gardener, assistant, chef, food, utilities, housing, insurance, security, medical, personal care, travel, entertainment, and a luxury SUV for her use.”

Branca and McClain said, “Virtually no request of Mrs. Jackson for her care or maintenance has been declined by the Executors.”

The executors said Katherine was entitled to all of that money BUT said she’s not entitled to the $500k in legal fees. A judge has yet to rule on the matter.

