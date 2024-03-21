Family War: Michael Jackson's Son Blanket Fighting Grandma Katherine's Plea for $500k From Late Pop Star's Estate in Fight Over Music Catalog Sale

Michael Jackson's son Blanket asked a judge to shut down his grandmother Katherine's demand she be paid $500k from the late pop star's estate. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Blanket opposed Katherine's request to be reimbursed legal fees associated with her fight with the estate's executors.

As we first reported, Katherine and the executors, John Branca and John McClain, have been fighting for over a year over the decision to sell one-half of Jackson's music catalog to Sony. The executors asked the court to approve the deal in 2022. Katherine ran to court demanding the judge not sign off on the deal. She argued her late son would not have wanted the catalog sold off.

Branca and McClain claimed Katherine had previously objected to deals that turned out to be lucrative. They argued the deal proposed would be extremely beneficial to Jackson's children Prince, Paris and Blanket. The parties faced off during a hearing where Katherine testified. Paris and Blanket supported their grandmother while Prince said he was on board with the deal.

Despite her objections, the judge sided with the executors and approved the deal. Katherine filed an appeal that argued the executors had no authority to sell off the asset. The executors scoffed at the suggestion they had no right to sell the catalog. As part of the appeal, Katherine won a couple of small wins. The case is still pending.

They argued, “The Petition does not indicate the source from which Mrs. Jackson’s counsel seeks to have the requested attorney’s fees and expenses paid. It is not clear whether she is seeking payment from the probate estate or from the Trust.” Further, the executors said, “To the extent Mrs. Jackson seeks payment from the probate estate, the Petition lacks merit because it relies on provisions of the Trust, claiming that payment of legal fees is required by provisions of the Trust authorizing the Trustees to make payments “in [their] absolute discretion, for [Mrs. Jackson’s] care, support, maintenance, comfort and well-being.”

Now, in a newly filed response, Blanket said he opposed Katherine's request for $500k despite supporting her during the court hearing over the catalog sale. His lawyer admitted Blanket opposed the deal. However, he said, “[Blanket] did not appeal the Court’s ruling. It was apparent that the Court was acting within its discretionary powers to grant the Petition for Instructions. The chances of a reversal on appeal were quite slim and [Blanket] did not wish to incur further expense in pursuing an appeal.”

“Despite the expense and long odds, Katherine decided to pursue an appeal,” the lawyer added. “[Blanket] prays that this Court deny Katherine’s fees and costs incurred to appeal,” the motion added. “It would be unfair to make those beneficiaries shoulder this burden when they expressly decided an appeal would not be in their best interests.” Blanket said Katherine should be paid her legal fees before the appeal but not for work done on the appeal — which he doesn't agree with.