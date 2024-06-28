GHOSTED: Kevin Costner Being 'Iced Out' By 'Yellowstone' Cast After Actor's Bitter Exit and Fallout With Paramount

Kevin Costner is reportedly getting ghosted by the cast of Yellowstone after his bitter exit from the show and fallout with studio execs over his character's write-off.

Cole Hauser , Luke Grimes , Kelly Reilly , Wes Bentley, and others used to gush about the 69-year-old Dances with Wolves Oscar winner as he played the role of gritty, no-nonsense Montana ranch patriarch John Dutton in Yellowstone, but have since turned their backs on Costner, sources said.

Kevin Costner made big stars out of most of the Yellowstone cast, but they’ve reportedly begun to ghost the embattled actor-producer as he fights show creator Taylor Sheridan and Paramount over the closure of his character, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Several of Costner's soon-to-be-former costars have turned their backs on the actor after the drama with Paramount and show creator show creator Taylor Sheridan.

“They play nice and exchange pleasantries, but he’s not getting the support he would have expected,” an insider tattled, “Other than Kelly, who had fame for the Sherlock Holmes movies, Kevin made most of these people the big stars they are."

The source also argued that "even Kelly’s star rose higher because she and Kevin played off each other so well.”

But now the cast members are caught in the middle of Costner’s feud with Sheridan, the insider revealed, saying they "don't want to get in trouble, so they iced him out."