Steve Harvey is in a powerful position as host of Family Feud, but the way he blows his top at contestants reportedly leaves his bosses on edge, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources say the game show's execs are concerned the TV personality, 67, might turn into Pat Sajak 2.0 — who was claimed to have become irritable and gaffe-prone toward the end of his four-decade Wheel of Fortune run.

Those concerns heightened after the usually affable Steve told a player his answer was the "stupidest" he'd ever heard in his 14 years on the show.