'Sajak-Gate All Over Again': Steve Harvey's 'Family Feud' Bosses on Edge Over Wild Card Host's Sharp Tongue, Sources Say
Steve Harvey is in a powerful position as host of Family Feud, but the way he blows his top at contestants reportedly leaves his bosses on edge, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources say the game show's execs are concerned the TV personality, 67, might turn into Pat Sajak 2.0 — who was claimed to have become irritable and gaffe-prone toward the end of his four-decade Wheel of Fortune run.
Those concerns heightened after the usually affable Steve told a player his answer was the "stupidest" he'd ever heard in his 14 years on the show.
The brouhaha began when the host posed a question to the man: "Women love a man in uniform. Men love a woman in what?"
The contestant, named Jeff, paused to say his wife wasn't going to like his answer — but it turned out Harvey didn't either.
"The kitchen," Jeff said — to which Steve shot back, "Yeah, I gotta tell ya … That's about the stupidest you could have said!"
Sources said the unfiltered outburst had execs burying their faces in their hands.
Steve — notorious for crowning the wrong winner at the 2015 Miss Universe pageant — "has become an intrinsic part of [Family Feud's] success," an insider said, calling the host "king of the hill," but "insulting contestants and calling their answers stupid right to their face is the last thing people need."
The comedian's colleagues have been "concerned Steve's working too hard," the source added, suggesting, "Maybe there's pressure at home that's getting to him and making him short-tempered."
The busy dating life of Steve's daughter, Lori Harvey, has given the comedian reason to brood, a tipster argued.
"Lori's had a high-profile love life that seems to be going nowhere, and Steve wonders when she'll ever settle down," the insider claimed.
The 27-year-old model has been romantically linked to several celebrities, including Damson Idris, Michael B. Jordan, disgraced Sean "Diddy" Combs, Trey Songz, Future, and Justin Combs.
Meanwhile, insiders said of Steve, "Everyone's hoping this is just a phase of his and not Sajak-gate all over again!"
Pat, 77, recently retired and revealed he cherished his game show experience but was looking forward to a new chapter after being similarly criticized over the years for his responses to Wheel of Fortune guests and even cohost Vanna White during the primetime program.
He said an emotional goodbye to viewers on his final episode earlier this month. Ryan Seacrest will take Pat's place as the host, and White renewed her contract through 2026.
"I grew up watching the show, and I can't wait to take over after the legendary Pat Sajak," Seacrest said.