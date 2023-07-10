Tinseltown Terror: 'Snowball' Actor Damson Idris' Home Burglarized, Safe Stolen Like Beyoncé's Mom
The Los Angeles Police Department has another high-profile burglary case on its hands. Snowball actor Damson Idris' home was robbed, RadarOnline.com has learned, and the thieves made off with his safe, an eerie similarity to what Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles, recently experienced.
The break-in happened on July 3, with the intruders smashing a glass door to gain access inside Idris' L.A.-area residence. They allegedly made off with his safe — but probably weren't happy when they discovered what was inside.
According to sources, the actor only had about $500 worth of goods inside the strongbox.
However, the suspects caused damage to the home when they committed the crime, with insiders sharing that it will cost Idris roughly $2k to fix what they busted.
No arrests have been made in connection with the robbery. Law enforcement is reviewing security video from Idris' home and checking with his neighbors who might have any footage in hopes of finding the perps, reported TMZ.
The break-in at Idris' property occurred days before Tina's robbery was discovered. As RadarOnline.com reported, Beyoncé and Solange's mom was not home when the suspects entered her residence and took her safe.
Unlike Idris, the thieves made a profit when they took Tina's lockbox.
Law enforcement revealed Tina's stolen safe had over $1 million in cash and jewelry. The robbery was discovered on Wednesday morning when someone from her team entered the home and noticed the vault was missing.
It's unclear how the robbers entered Tina's home — meaning there didn't appear to be a clear break-in entrance, hence, a smashed glass door like Idris.
Police are determined to crack the case and find the suspects in both robberies. We've discovered the LAPD is also looking for any footage of the robbers at Tina's place and speaking with her neighbors in hopes of leads.
As of this post, no arrests have been made in Tina's burglary either. RadarOnline.com has reached out to LAPD for comment.