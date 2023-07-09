Beyoncé's Mom Was Robbed, Over $1 Million in Cash and Jewelry Stolen from Her L.A. Home
Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles, was robbed of $1 million worth of cash and jewelry after someone broke into her LA home, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to TMZ, the break-in was discovered on Wednesday morning when a member of Tina’s team visited the home and found that an entire safe containing more than $1 million in cash and jewelry was missing.
It is still unclear how the alleged thieves entered the property and removed the safe without detection.
This is not the first time Tina Knowles has faced security issues at home. In April earlier this year, a man was arrested outside Tina’s home residence, causing minor damage to her mailbox by throwing rocks.
It is unclear at this time if the two incidents are connected.
As the investigation into the burglary at Tina Knowles’ estate continues, authorities say there is hope that the stolen items will be recovered and the perpetrators will be brought to justice.
The pop singer's 69-year-old mother is a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, known not only for her role as a mother and grandmother but also for her own creative endeavors, such as her successful fashion line, House of Deréon.
Tina's been featured in publications such as Vogue, Cosmopolitan, Harper's Bazaar, L'Officiel, InStyle, and Sports Illustrated. She has also designed costumes for a number of films, including Dreamgirls, Pink Panther, Austin Powers: Goldmember, Obsessed, and Cadillac Records.
Knowles also made a name for herself by participating in several humanitarian aid efforts throughout the years, as well as being a philanthropic supporter of political and cultural movements regarding African Americans and the LGBT community.
In 2020, she was a part of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights movement, which advocates for the passage of the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions Act to ensure health care, economic security, justice system reform, housing and voting access in the U.S., in the wake of the financial crisis following the COVID-19 pandemic.
