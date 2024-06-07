End of an Era: Pat Sajak Says Goodbye to 'Wheel of Fortune' Viewers in Emotional Video — 'The Time Has Come'
Longtime Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak bid goodbye to viewers in an emotional clip shared hours before his final episode of the popular game shows airs on Friday, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Well, the time has come to say goodbye," the 77-year-old TV personality began, The New York Post reports. "I have a few thanks and acknowledgments before I go, and I want to start with all of you watching out there."
"It’s been an incredible privilege to be invited into millions of homes night after night, year after year, decade after decade. And I've always felt that the privilege came with a responsibility to keep this daily half hour a safe place for family fun," Sajak continued. "No social issues, no politics, nothing embarrassing, I hope, just a game."
"But gradually it became more than that," he said. "A place where kids learn their letters, where people from other countries hone their English skills, where families came together along with friends and neighbors, and entire generations. What an honor to have played even a small part in all of that. Thank you for allowing me into your lives."
- Pat Sajak's Daughter Maggie Tears Up Over Dad's 'Wheel of Fortune' Retirement as He Pushes for Grandkids: 'Hint, Hint'
- End of an Era: Ryan Seacrest 'Stepping Up' for $28 Million 'Wheel of Fortune' Payday as Pat Sajak's Final Episode Date is Revealed
- Pat Sajak's Daughter Maggie Keeping Him Far Away From New Boyfriend: Report
Sajak's longtime co-host Vanna White, 67, shared an emotional tribute video of her own on Thursday. "I can’t believe that tomorrow is our last show together. I don’t know how to put into words what these past 41 years have meant to me, but I’m gonna try," she said.
"You made me who I am. You really did. As the years have gone by, we've grown up on television, but we've also shared so much more behind the scenes," she added. "Gosh, what an incredible and unforgettable journey we’ve had. And I’ve enjoyed every minute of it with you.”
"As this chapter of our lives is coming to an end, I know you'll still be close by," White said while fighting back tears. "You're like a brother to me and I consider you a true lifelong friend who I will always adore. I love you, Pat."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Sajak, who first hosted Wheel of Fortune's daytime edition in 1981 before moving to nighttime duties in 1983, announced last spring that he would be departing after the show's 41st season.
Ryan Seacrest is set to take over as host, and White has renewed her contract through 2026. "I grew up watching the show, and I can't wait to take over after the legendary Pat Sajak," Seacrest said.
Variety reported this week that Sajak has already signed on to play a murderous psychiatrist in a theater production of the Columbo mystery Prescription: Murder opposite newscaster and actor Joe Moore at Honolulu's Hawaii Theatre next summer.