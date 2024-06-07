End of an Era: Pat Sajak Says Goodbye to 'Wheel of Fortune' Viewers in Emotional Video — 'The Time Has Come'

Sajak's longtime co-host Vanna White, 67, shared an emotional tribute video of her own on Thursday. "I can’t believe that tomorrow is our last show together. I don’t know how to put into words what these past 41 years have meant to me, but I’m gonna try," she said.

"You made me who I am. You really did. As the years have gone by, we've grown up on television, but we've also shared so much more behind the scenes," she added. "Gosh, what an incredible and unforgettable journey we’ve had. And I’ve enjoyed every minute of it with you.”

"As this chapter of our lives is coming to an end, I know you'll still be close by," White said while fighting back tears. "You're like a brother to me and I consider you a true lifelong friend who I will always adore. I love you, Pat."