End of an Era: Ryan Seacrest 'Stepping Up' for $28 Million 'Wheel of Fortune' Payday as Pat Sajak's Final Episode Date is Revealed
Ryan Seacrest has some big shoes to fill — but he's earning every penny of that reported $28 million Wheel of Fortune salary. After Pat Sajak's final episode air date was announced, sources told RadarOnline.com that his replacement has been "stepping up" in every way.
It was reported in June 2023 that Seacrest had been slated to take over for Sajak's longtime position, later confirmed to be true.
The American Idol host, 49, has already filmed a promo, highlighting what's to come when Sajak, 77, takes his final bow after Season 41. His last episode, which has already been taped, is scheduled to air on Friday, June 7.
Sadly, it was recently reported that Sajak didn't get a goodbye party despite holding the Wheel of Fortune gig for four decades.
"Pat would have thought they'd have some sort of celebration planned, cake and champagne at least, but no one's told him anything," insiders close to the TV star dished to the National Enquirer, claiming that it left Sajak "disappointed."
Meanwhile, producers and crew are reportedly thrilled with Seacrest's work — at least, so far — and can't wait to see what he brings to the show when he officially takes over hosting duties in September.
The famous radio personality has been a long-time fan of Sajak and his leggy sidekick Vanna White. He recently opened up about his successor's retirement, admitting the pressures of stepping into his place.
“Well, no one can ever do what Pat has done. He is incredible,” Seacrest told PEOPLE in April. “He has made that show just something so very special for so long, and he has done such a seamless, remarkable job, so no one can be him.”
"So do I feel pressure? Sure," the seasoned host continued. "People love watching him. I want them to keep love watching it, and I hope to do a great job as well."
Seacrest said he grew up watching the show.
"I've been watching the show all my life, and I've been watching it as much as I can as an adult and as a child," he admitted.
"I think that this is a show that means so much to a lot of people. It's a part of their lives, they like to get together at the end of the day and try and solve the puzzles. And for me, it's a chance to give away cash and prizes and work with the legendary Vanna White."