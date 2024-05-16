End of an Era: Ryan Seacrest 'Stepping Up' for $28 Million 'Wheel of Fortune' Payday as Pat Sajak's Final Episode Date is Revealed

Ryan Seacrest has some big shoes to fill — but he's earning every penny of that reported $28 million Wheel of Fortune salary. After Pat Sajak's final episode air date was announced, sources told RadarOnline.com that his replacement has been "stepping up" in every way.

It was reported in June 2023 that Seacrest had been slated to take over for Sajak's longtime position, later confirmed to be true.