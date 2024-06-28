Biden addressed the widespread criticism of his performance in the debate head-on. "I know I'm not a young man, to state the obvious," he told the audience. "Well, I know. Folks, I don't walk as easy as I used to. I don't speak as smoothly as I used to. I don't debate as well as I used to."

"But I know what I do know: I know how to tell the truth!" he continued to roars of approval from the crowd. "I know right from wrong! And I know how to do this job! I know how to get this done! And I know, like millions of Americans know, when you get knocked down you get back up!"