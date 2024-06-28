Scarborough, who has been an ardent Biden supporter, said he fears Trump will win the 2024 election in November "unless there's a change," Mediaite reports, while Brzezinski countered that she's "not ready to give up on Joe Biden."

"I love Joe Biden," Scarborough began. "He can run the country effectively, despite the barrage of lies that constantly come at him like Donald Trump’s lies last night. But can he run for president in 2024? Donald Trump lied over and over and over and over again, and Joe Biden couldn’t respond to any of those lies. He couldn’t fact-check anything Donald Trump said."

"Not only that, but he missed one layup after another," Scarborough continued. "He couldn’t respond effectively to Donald Trump trying to overthrow American democracy on January 6th. He couldn’t respond effectively to Donald Trump’s continued stream of lies about his own record, and he couldn’t even respond effectively on the issue of abortion, where, for some reason, he darted wildly to the issue of immigration."

"We’ve been asking, why is this race close? We have no idea why this race is close. We saw last night why this race has been close, and why I fear Donald Trump will be the next president of the United States, unless things change."