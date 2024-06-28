'Morning Joe' Tensions Boil Over After Biden's 'Terrible' Debate Performance: 'You're the Only One Raising Your Voice'
MSNBC's Morning Joe got tense on Friday as co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski argued about the implications of President Joe Biden's lackluster debate performance against former president Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Scarborough, who has been an ardent Biden supporter, said he fears Trump will win the 2024 election in November "unless there's a change," Mediaite reports, while Brzezinski countered that she's "not ready to give up on Joe Biden."
"I love Joe Biden," Scarborough began. "He can run the country effectively, despite the barrage of lies that constantly come at him like Donald Trump’s lies last night. But can he run for president in 2024? Donald Trump lied over and over and over and over again, and Joe Biden couldn’t respond to any of those lies. He couldn’t fact-check anything Donald Trump said."
"Not only that, but he missed one layup after another," Scarborough continued. "He couldn’t respond effectively to Donald Trump trying to overthrow American democracy on January 6th. He couldn’t respond effectively to Donald Trump’s continued stream of lies about his own record, and he couldn’t even respond effectively on the issue of abortion, where, for some reason, he darted wildly to the issue of immigration."
"We’ve been asking, why is this race close? We have no idea why this race is close. We saw last night why this race has been close, and why I fear Donald Trump will be the next president of the United States, unless things change."
Brzezinski jumped in after contributor Mike Barnicle agreed that Biden let "every fastball" in the debate fly by him. "Everybody calm down, and I’ll tell you why. It’s fine not to spin what happened last night, and we’re not going to. He had a terrible night," she said.
"Mika, everybody’s calm here. You’re the only one raising your voice. Everybody is calm here,” Scarborough fired back.
"It’s the, ‘let’s just immediately pull this, let’s end this, let’s find someone else," Brzezinski said. "That attitude toward this…that is what I’m saying slow down on because, again, there’s no spinning it, but let’s be balanced. Let’s, for once, show some balance in a media world that is so shrill with imbalance."
"We always show balance," Scarborough countered. "Second, nobody’s panicking. I said these are questions Democrats and Joe Biden need to ask themselves, and Mike said he missed one pitch down the middle after another, and he wasn’t up to it last night ... It’s not panic at this point to understand what’s at stake in this election."
The tense exchange was reportedly edited out when the network rebroadcast the show.
As RadarOnline.com reported, political insiders have confirmed that there was "panic among Democrats" over Biden's viability as a candidate immediately following the debate.