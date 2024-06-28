Home > Politics > Joe Biden Biden Calls Out Donald Trump’s Weight, Challenges Him to Round of Golf in Unhinged Presidential Debate Source: CBS/YouTube Joe Biden called out Donald Trump's weight during a tense moment during the presidential debate. By: Haley Gunn Jun. 27 2024, Published 11:10 p.m. ET

Joe Biden called out Donald Trump's weight as he heckled his golf game during a particularly unhinged part of the first presidential debate, RadarOnline.com has learned. During one point in the debate, Biden, 81, and Trump, 78, were asked their thoughts on how age affected their ability to govern — and the ex-president pointed to his golf game as a measure of his fitness.

Source: CBS/Youtube The pair sparred for 90 minutes.

Trump proudly exclaimed, "I just won two club championships, not even senior. Two regular club championships." While pointing to his head, Trump added, "To do that, you have to be quite smart, and you have to be able to hit the ball a long way." The ex-president then lashed out at his opponent, "He doesn’t do it. He can’t hit a ball 50 yards."

Source: CBS/Youtube Trump bragged about winning 'two club championships' that weren't 'senior' events.

Biden then mocked Trump's claims about his height and weight, telling the moderators, "You can see he's 6'5" and only 225 pounds," to which the ex-president shook his head and mumbled, though his response was cut off by the muted mic. "Well, anyway, just take a look at what he says he is and take a look at what he is," Biden continued. "Look, I'd be happy to have a driving contest with him."

Source: CBS/Youtube Biden heckled Trump that he would play him in golf if he could carry his own bag.

Biden then said he got his golf handicap down to a 6, which made Trump shake his head in disbelief. "By the way, I told you before I’m happy to play golf," Biden told Trump before he took a swipe at his weight. "If you carry your own bag. Do you think you could do it?"

Online users reacted to the bizarre exchange over the two senior's golf games in the middle of a presidential debate. "Trump cracking on Biden’s golf swing and Biden cracking on Trump’s weight is the most normal part of this debate," wrote one. Another user cackled at Biden mocking Trump's height and weight that he listed on his arrest form in his hush money case.

Source: CBS/Youtube Trump listed his height and weight as 6'2" and 240 pounds on his NYC arrest record.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Trump listed his height and weight at 6'2" and 240 pounds. In a mocking tone, Biden told audiences they could "look" at the ex-president and see that he was indeed 6'2" and 240 pounds. "Biden hyping up Trump’s height and weight isn’t something I thought I’d hear," one X user commented with three crying laughing emoji faces.