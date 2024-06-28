President Biden Accused of Wearing White Eyeliner to ‘Look More Awake’ in Debate Against Trump
President Joe Biden was accused of wearing white eyeliner to "look more awake" during the first general election debate against Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The highly anticipated battle was expected to be a test for the Biden re-election campaign to disprove criticism about the 81-year-old president's age and mental capabilities to hold office for another four years.
As the debate was underway at CNN's headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, viewers quickly took to social media to speculate whether or not Biden was wearing makeup to enhance his appearance.
"98% sure Joe Biden is wearing white eyeliner to appear more awake btw," wrote one X user.
Another X user asked, "Does Biden have white eyeliner on? Looks like he’s wearing that Tarte fake awake."
A third noted, "The girls know they tight-lined Biden’s waterline with white eyeliner to make him look more awake."
As the posts went viral, others began to chime in with support of Biden using the age-old makeup trick.
"Biden is definitely wearing white eyeliner and I am here for it," read another.
Others mocked that the stark white waterline look brought them "back to the 90s."
"Oldest trick in the book!" wrote one social media user. "Been doing it myself since the 90s!"
"I remember this old trick!! Takes me back to the 90s," joked a second.
Jokes aside, the Biden campaign hoped that his performance in the first debate would end concerns about his age ahead of November's election.
Unfortunately, almost immediately upon the president taking the stage, viewers quickly noted his horse voice and tired appearance. At points, Biden's scratchy voice made his answers hard to understand — and "Is Biden sick?" became a trending topic on social media.
Throughout the debate, Biden appeared ill and coughed several times, leading some to question why he went through with the event.
"Oh my gosh, is Biden sick right now?" asked one X user. Another commented, "What is wrong with Biden?? Is he sick? He’s out of breath and pale. He looks out of it. His eyes are not right. Something is wrong. He’s talking fast and not speaking clearly. I have never seen him like this. This is worrisome."
The answer is yes. Biden's team shared he had been battling a cold for several days.