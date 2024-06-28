Autopsy Report: TikToker Eva Evans' Official Cause of Death Revealed Weeks After Tragic Demise
TikTok star Eva Evans' official cause of death has been revealed along with tragic details about her final moments, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The prominent social media star, who famously co-created, directed and starred in the web comedy series Club Rat died from suicide, the New York City medical examiner confirmed weeks after the 29-year-old was found hanging in her NYC apartment.
TMZ reported the news on Friday after sources told the outlet a note was left behind, the contents of which remain unclear.
RadarOnline.com previously learned that Evans' close friend called 911 immediately after she discovered the late social media star in April.
Evans was pronounced dead at the scene. Law enforcement sources said there was no sign of foul play as Evans did not immediately appear to have any unusual injuries on her body and there were no indications of a struggle.
Eva's sibling Lila issued an emotional statement confirming the devastating news about her death just over two months ago, revealing her family was utterly heartbroken and shocked.
"Yesterday my family received news that our sweet, fabulous, creative, caring, hilarious Eva, my beautiful sister, has died," the 27-year-old wrote in an April 21 Instagram post, alongside a photo of Eva. "After 24 hours, I still find myself in a constant cycle of denial and acceptance, so I know how unbelievable and hard to process this news will be."
Eva is survived by her mom, Heather Evans, and sisters Lila, Zoe and Sofi.
"I wish I had Eva here now to refer to because she would have better words and know how to say what I don't," Lila wrote.
"I am keeping this brief, so we can plan for the next few days, but you'll be hearing a lot more from me on how much Eva means to me and just how different the world will be without her," she continued her emotional statement.
Eva, who was born and raised in NYC, had over 300,000 followers on TikTok thanks to her comedic and personal content. Prior to her passing, she also received her bachelor's degree in screenwriting from Brooklyn College, according to her LinkedIn.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.