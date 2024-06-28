Borrowed Time: How 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Actor Survived Countless Close-Calls Before Doomed Shark Attack

Tamayo's grieving widow said the actor, known for his roles in Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, Blue Crush, and Hawaii Five-0, had never been seriously concerned about shark attacks, which Hawaii wildlife officials call "extremely rare."

Emilia Perry spoke with the New York Post about her "larger than life" husband on Thursday, and revealed that Tamayo had several close encounters throughout his decades of surfing and lifeguarding on some of the world’s most dangerous beaches.

“He hit his head in 2004 and he got 50 stitches and 25 staples,” the grieving widow said, recalling that it was not uncommon for Tamayo to be struck by loose surfboards or suffer injuries in wipeouts. She said a board once flew into his temple, and on another occasion, he gouged his leg open dangerously close to his femoral artery.