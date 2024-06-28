Sharon, 71, revealed to fans that 75-year-old Ozzy's health has taken a sudden turn for the worse — and as a result, the Black Sabbath rocker was forced to cancel a highly anticipated meet and greet appearance scheduled for July.

Sharon revealed Ozzy has been advised by doctors to not travel.

Ozzy was scheduled to attend Mad Monster Party, a horror and science fiction-related festival taking place in Phoenix, Arizona, from July 12 to 14. Tickets to meet the Crazy Train singer and his wife sold for a whopping $666 a pop.

Unfortunately for fans who shelled out big bucks to meet the couple, Sharon revealed her husband has been advised to not travel due to his declining health.