Health Battle: Sharon Osbourne Gives Worrying Health Update on Ozzy, She Says 'Sorry' to Fans
Sharon Osbourne shared a troubling health update on her rockstar husband Ozzy Osbourne, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sharon, 71, revealed to fans that 75-year-old Ozzy's health has taken a sudden turn for the worse — and as a result, the Black Sabbath rocker was forced to cancel a highly anticipated meet and greet appearance scheduled for July.
Ozzy was scheduled to attend Mad Monster Party, a horror and science fiction-related festival taking place in Phoenix, Arizona, from July 12 to 14. Tickets to meet the Crazy Train singer and his wife sold for a whopping $666 a pop.
Unfortunately for fans who shelled out big bucks to meet the couple, Sharon revealed her husband has been advised to not travel due to his declining health.
The couple's son, Jack, 38, was also expected to attend the festival and reportedly still has plans of doing so; however, daughter Kelly, 39, decided to pull out of the festival along with her parents.
Sharon explained her family's reasoning for canceling their appearance last minute in a social media message to fans.
"Regretfully, the Osbourne family have to cancel our upcoming appearance at the Mad Monster Party in Phoenix because Ozzy is unable to travel at this time," Sharon said in the video address. "However Jack will be there flying the flag for the Osbournes."
Sharon assured fans that paid for the meet and greet that they would be able to get a refund and hoped they would be understanding of the abrupt change of plans.
Ozzy's wife thanked fans for their well wishes and outpouring of love for the rockstar amid his health concerns, noting their messages "means so much to him."
"All I can do is apologize that we won't be there and I'm apologizing to the people we've let down from my heart," Sharon added. "So, God bless you all. Thank you so much."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Ozzy revealed in 2020 that he was diagnosed with Parkinson's the year prior. The disease has taken a toll on his physical and mental health, including impacting his ability to walk as well as depression.
In addition to his Parkinson's battle, Ozzy has suffered other physical issues due to injuries sustained in a 2019 fall, which impacted metal rods he had placed in his back following a 2003 bike accident.