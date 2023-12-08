Ozzy Osbourne's Inner Circle Fear His Emotional Outbursts Are Signs of Rockstar's 'Final Days': Report
Ozzy Osbourne's crippled body and constant pain are reportedly causing the rockstar to lash out, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Insiders familiar with Ozzy's alleged outbursts fear his rollercoaster of emotions are signs the Black Sabbath singer could be on the fast track to his final days.
According to the National Enquirer, the heavy metal legend, 75, reportedly called his longtime friend and Black Sabbath co-founder, Geezer Butler, 74, a "f------ a------" while accusing him of never reaching out during his health struggles. But Geezer insisted that he emailed twice — and Ozzy never responded.
Insiders claimed that Ozzy's devoted wife, Sharon, did reply to one of Geezer's emails; however, the second still went unanswered.
While ailing Ozzy has lived with Parkinson's disease for two decades, that's merely the tip of the iceberg of the health issues he's suffered.
The Osbournes reality dad had metal rods surgically inserted in 2003 to stabilize his fractured neck vertebrae after an ATV accident. He's also endured four excruciating spinal operations after the rods were dislodged by a 2019 fall at home — and doctors have reportedly discovered a tumor in his back.
"People are saying Ozzy's been behaving like a loon for some time — and it's getting worse as his pain tolerance takes a nosedive," a source dished to the National Enquirer.
Ozzy even admitted to tearing into Sharon, 71, when the former TV talk show co-host told him smoking a marijuana joint would "kill" him. According to the outlet, Ozzy recalled telling his longtime spouse, "How long do you want me to f------ live for?! At best, I've got ten years left."
The insider additionally confided, "Ozzy is hitting out at the people who love him — and his anger is being fueled by his agonizing pain."
"He may believe he's got 10 years to live — but he'll be lucky if he lasts five," the source added.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Ozzy's rep for comment.
The rocker has reportedly refused to undergo any future surgeries or medical interventions, adding to insiders' fears that Ozzy has reached the beginning of his final days.
Sources were concerned the refusal of future medical treatment is a sign that the 75-year-old star has given up on life.
"Ozzy has lost count of how many grueling surgeries he's endured. It's taken a horrible toll," a close pal told the outlet. "He was really hopeful his latest surgery in September to repair his spine would be a success, but he's only had more misery since and can't even get around without a wheelchair any longer."