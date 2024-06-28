Your tip
Addicted: Katie Price Sets the Record Straight About Her 17th Boob Job After Vowing to 'Never Stop' Having Surgery

Social media photo of Katie Price.
Source: @katieprice/instagram

Katie Price addressed rumors about her boob job after reports emerged claiming she showed off her results in new photos.

Jun. 28 2024, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Model Katie Price has yet to show off the results of her 17th boob job after going under the knife, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Although reports emerged that she showcased her latest augmentation in new photos, Price set the record straight and revealed she just had them done this week.

katie price instagram
Source: @katieprice/instagram

Price revealed she just underwent the procedure.

"Sorry to disappoint these false allegations but these are my old boobs and only had my boobs done yesterday, which are [under wraps] with [bandages]," she wrote in response to the photos of herself wearing a little black dress which are making headlines.

The star ventured to Brussels in Belgium to undergo the latest procedure, revealing she felt compelled to have the surgery done to boost her confidence.

This time around, she opted to decrease her size. "Basically, the reason I'm doing it is 'cause one looks a bit bigger than the other one and it's dropped," she admitted during a recent episode of "The Katie Price Show."

katie price instagram
Source: @katieprice/instagram

"Sorry to disappoint these false allegations but these are my old boobs and only had my boobs done yesterday," she clarified.

"So, they do need doing. And my cleavage bit sticks up a bit, it should be down," Price added, revealing to her listeners that she considered it to be a corrective procedure. "So, I thought, because I've gone big, they've done that, so I'm going to go smaller."

The raven-haired bombshell unwittingly sent the rumor mill into overdrive with new photos posted via Instagram on Thursday while posing in a strapless little black mini.

"Last night," Price captioned her post with a kissing emoji. "Love wearing dresses again."

katie price instagram
Source: @katieprice/instagram

Price shut down critics who commented on her enhanced look.

Price recently spoke to MailOnline about her latest boob job and face lift plans.

"I'm just trying to find time to do it. I will never stop with this surgery ... I want to be a Bratz doll," she said, per the report.

Price also addressed the naysayers who have expressed their critical opinions about her enhanced look, and insisted everyone should focus on themselves.

katie price instagram
Source: @katieprice/instagram

Her boyfriend JJ Slater has been helping to care for her.

She added, "It's my body and I do what I want to do. That's how it should be, our body, your choice. The difference is I talk about it. There's a lot of people out there who hide [what they've had done]."

Price said she has even faced some pushback from her own mother.

"My mum says, 'you're ridiculous, blah, blah, blah, getting tattoos, doing surgery.'"

"I'm like, 'yes, mum. I'm the middle child. You've got to have one child that doesn't do everything conventional!" she explained. "I am me, and I'll always do it."

