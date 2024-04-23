TikTok Star Eva Evans, 29, Found Hanging in Apartment Living Room in Suspected Suicide: Report
TikTok star Eva Evans was reportedly found hanging from the ceiling of her apartment living room following a suspected suicide over the weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a heartbreaking development to come after Evans, 29, was found dead inside her New York City apartment on Saturday night, new details have emerged regarding her devastating passing.
According to TMZ, the TikTok star’s body was found late Saturday night after a close friend entered Evans’ apartment. She was last seen alive on Friday morning.
Evans’ close friend reportedly called 911 immediately after she found the late TikTok star hanging. Evans was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Law enforcement sources also told TMZ that Evans left a suicide note behind shortly before she allegedly took her own life. There was reportedly no sign of foul play and Evans did not immediately appear to have any unusual injuries on her body aside from those sustained during the hanging.
As RadarOnline.com previously noted, Evans was found dead inside her NYC apartment on Saturday night. Her sister, Lila Joy Evans, announced the TikTok star and Club Rat creator’s heartbreaking passing in an Instagram post on Sunday.
“Please share this post so that it reaches everyone it needs to,” Evans’ sister wrote on Sunday. “Yesterday my family received news that our sweet, fabulous, creative, caring, hilarious Eva, my beautiful sister, has died.”
“After 24 hours, i still find myself in a constant cycle of denial and acceptance, so i know how unbelievable and hard to process this news will be,” she continued. “We will be holding a celebration of Eva this coming Tuesday, 4/23, in the evening in lower Manhattan.”
- Donald Trump's Classified Docs Co-defendant Walt Nauta Was 'Promised a Pardon' After 2024 Election: Witness
- WATCH: Alec Baldwin Accused of Smacking Phone of Anti-Israel Protester Who Demanded He Say ‘Free Palestine’ During Coffee Shop Confrontation
- WATCH: Nicki Minaj Throws Object Back at Fan Who Nearly Struck Her Onstage After Venting About Being 'Sabotaged'
“I wish i had Eva here now to refer to because she would have better words and know how to say what i don’t,” the late TikTok star’s sister wrote further.
“I am keeping this brief, so we can plan for the next few days, but you’ll be hearing a lot more from me on how much Eva means to me and just how different the world will be without her.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Evans garnered more than 300,000 followers on TikTok and other social media platforms before her devastating death over the weekend. Most of her content focused on her life in NYC as a 20-something woman.
Evans was also popular for her Club Rat web series that followed an influencer who “attempts to re-enter the chaotic New York City dating scene after a candid video of her humiliating breakup goes viral.”
Her fans flooded her social media channels after her heartbreaking passing to pay tribute to the popular TikTok star.
R.I.P. Eva Evans.