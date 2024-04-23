Megan Thee Stallion Sued By Ex-Employee Who Claims She Had Sex With a Woman in Front of Him

Megan Thee Stallion is being sued by an ex-employee who claimed she had sex with a woman in front of him and then threatened him not to tell anyone. The legal documents obtained by RadarOnline.com revealed a man named Emilio Garcia said he worked for Roc Nation and Megan Thee Stallion Entertainment as her personal cameraman and went on tour with the rapper in 2022.

Source: MEGA Megan Thee Stallion is being sued by an ex-employee who claimed she had sex with a woman in front of him.

"On or around June 2022, PLAINTIFF was traveling on tour with STALLION in Ibiza, Spain. After a night out, PLAINTIFF, STALLION, and three other women were riding in a SUV together. Suddenly, STALLION and one of the other women start having sex right beside Plaintiff. PLAINTIFF could not get out of the car as it was both moving and he was in the middle of nowhere in a foreign country," Garcia claimed in the suit filed in Los Angeles on Tuesday. He said he was "embarrassed, mortified and offended throughout the whole ordeal."

He claimed the next day, Stallion "inquired" if he was in the SUV the previous night. When he confirmed that he was in the vehicle, she allegedly instructed him, "Don't ever discuss what you saw." Garcia said Megan then allegedly "berated" him and began hurling "fat-shaming comments" towards him, such as “fat b----,” “spit your food out,” and “you don’t need to be eating.”

Source: MEGA He claimed Megan began "fat-shaming" him when she learned he witnessed the alleged incident.

Stallion's former employee allegedly confided in a makeup artist that he intended to quit due to her "lack of appropriate pay for the amount of time asked of him." According to Garcia, the Hot Girl Summer rapper "drunkenly" FaceTimed him after learning of his plan to terminate his employment.

"Later that night – STALLION 'drunkenly FaceTimed the PLAINTIFF and, after PLAINTIFF expressed his belief he was being underpaid for the amount of hours actually asked of him, they reached an 'understanding,' with STALLION affirming, 'We're good.'” Despite their alleged conversation, Garcia said he was scheduled for her upcoming gig the following Friday.

Source: MEGA He also alleged that she warned him not to tell anyone what he saw.

But that all changed on or around June 2023, when Roc Nation "unexpectedly" reached out to him the night before the scheduled gig and "informed him that his services would no longer be required by STALLION." Garcia argued that he was "misclassified as an Independent Contractor" while working as Stallion's "Personal Cameraman," thus, "he was effectively denied any of the protections an employee would have under California law."

Source: MEGA The ex-employee alleged he was fired unexpectedly by Roc Nation.

He's suing Megan Thee Stallion, Roc Nation, and her Hot Girl Touring for alleged hostile work environment, labor code violations, and retaliation and is asking for an unspecified amount. “Megan just needs to pay our client what he’s due, own up to her behavior and quit this sort of sexual harassment and fat shaming conduct,” Garcia's attorney Ron Zambrano, a partner and Employment Litigation Chair at West Coast Employment Lawyers, told RadarOnline.com. “Emilio should never have been put in a position of having to be in the vehicle with her while she had sex with another woman. Inappropriate’ is putting it lightly. Exposing this behavior to employees is definitely illegal.” We reached out to Meg's team for comment. So far, no word back.

