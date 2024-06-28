Ahead of Deadline: 'RHOC' Star Shannon Beador Completes Court-Ordered Community Service for DUI Arrest After Avoiding Jail Time
Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador has finished the court-ordered community service she was required to complete following her DUI arrest last year, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In Touch reports that the Bravo star, 60, got her 40 hours of community service in by working at a non-profit organization for four days this month. She finished up on June 13, a month ahead of the July 16 deadline set by the court.
In November 2023, Beador was sentenced to 36 months of informal probation, required to pay a series of fines, and ordered to complete 40 hours of community service and a nine-month alcohol education class as a result of her arrest.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the reality TV personality pleaded no contest to one count of driving under the influence and one count of driving with a blood alcohol content of .08% or more after crashing her car into a building in Newport Beach, California on September 17, 2023.
After hitting the property, Beador reportedly drove away, parked her car down the street, and pretended she was walking her dog Archie around the neighborhood when the police arrived. According to law enforcement, she blew a .24% BAC after the crash and was taken into custody.
"I am grateful that no one else was injured besides me in this incident. I have learned so much from my terrible mistake that night and realize that driving any distance while impaired is too far," Beador told RadarOnline.com in a statement following her sentencing.
Although the completion of her community service hours means that Beador is well on her way to putting the DUI arrest behind her, that's not the only court battle she's faced in recent months.
The DUI incident occurred weeks after Beador and her longtime boyfriend John Janssen split up, and the exes have since become involved in a legal dispute over money she allegedly borrowed from him for a facelift.
Janssen sued Beador for "breach or oral contract and promissory fraud" in March, claiming she borrowed $75k for a facelift and then never paid him back.
"I am shocked and disappointed that John has a filed a lawsuit. My attorney has been in constant communication with his counsel," Beador responded in a statement to PEOPLE.