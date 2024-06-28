Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador has finished the court-ordered community service she was required to complete following her DUI arrest last year, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In Touch reports that the Bravo star, 60, got her 40 hours of community service in by working at a non-profit organization for four days this month. She finished up on June 13, a month ahead of the July 16 deadline set by the court.