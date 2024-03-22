Battle of the Exes: John Janssen Sues 'RHOC' Star Shannon Beador for $75k Over Alleged Facelift
Shannon Beador may not have gotten a ring from John Janssen, but he allegedly paid for her facelift. Janssen is suing The Real Housewives of Orange County star, claiming Beador borrowed $75k for plastic surgery and failed to pay her back, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The lawsuit was filed in Orange County Superior Court on Wednesday. Janssen is suing his ex-girlfriend for "breach or oral contract and promissory fraud," and more. He's demanding the $75k he said Beador borrowed for her facelift that she allegedly failed to repay.
In the complaint obtained by PEOPLE, Janssen claimed the RHOC star looked to him for financial support when they were together in early 2022.
He allegedly Beador borrowed $40k via wire transfer on January 23, 2022, for the surgery. On May 20, 2023, Janssen claimed he cut her a check for an additional $35k.
Janssen — who is famously dating Beador's RHOC costar, Alexis Bellino — alleged that his former flame agreed she'd pay back his loan with interest. Despite his alleged attempts to recoup the money in 2023 and 2024, Janseen claimed Beador still hasn't paid up.
He's demanding the $75k with accrued interest, costs, and reasonable attorneys’ fees.
Beador allegedly claims the money was a "gift," according to Janssen's legal team.
“Ms. Beador’s defense that Mr. Janssen paid her the $75,000 as a ‘gift’ is completely meritless, which their e-mails and text messages will show,” his lawyers said. “Mr. Janssen is saddened that Ms. Beador’s unwillingness to repay the loans made it necessary to file this lawsuit.”
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Beador for comment.
Janssen and Beador dated over three years before he broke it off in November 2022; however, sources spilled to RadarOnline.com that pals were under the impression they were "definitely" back together when she got her DUI in September 2023. We were the first to report that the reality star and Janssen were arguing "loudly" before she jumped into her car, sped away, and lost control.
He was also seen taking care of Beador after her DUI arrest when she broke her arm in the accident.
Their reunion didn't last long. Janssen quickly moved on to date Bellino. They were first linked in November, and the two seem to be pretty serious. Bellino was given a contract for the upcoming season of RHOC and will star alongside Beador.
Production is currently underway, and Bravo cameras are no doubt nearby for the latest drama.