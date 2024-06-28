Biden Vows to Return for Second Debate After Abysmal First Performance — as Democrats Scramble to Replace Prez on 2024 Ticket
President Joe Biden vowed to return to the debate stage later this year despite his abysmal first performance against Donald Trump in Atlanta on Thursday night, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a surprising development to come after President Biden concerned viewers during the first 2024 presidential debate this week, the 81-year-old incumbent vowed to return for the next debate scheduled for September.
According to CNN senior correspondent Kayla Tausche, a White House advisor also confirmed that President Biden does not currently plan to end his 2024 re-election bid and withdraw from this year’s contentious race for the White House – even if members of his own party are calling on him to do so.
As RadarOnline.com reported, there was said to be “panic among Democrats” after Biden’s less-than-mediocre performance against Trump in Atlanta on Thursday night.
While the president suffered a series of successive stumbles regarding billionaires, trillionaires, and Medicare, he also struggled through much of the night.
“This was a disaster for Biden,” Doug Muzzio, a retired public affairs professor, said after the debate this week. “Many Democrats are looking for a new candidate after this debate.”
“Biden was tentative, rambling and sometimes incoherent,” he continued. “Trump, on the other hand, was clear and relatively coherent. He looked like he knew what he was talking about. Even though he repeatedly lied, he lies in an articulate way.”
But although many Democrats agreed that it was time for President Biden to withdraw from the race for the 2024 White House, there was still a question about who could convince the 81-year-old incumbent to drop out.
Some Democrats suggested that former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, as well as other Democratic heavyweights like Al Gore and Nancy Pelosi, should be the ones to persuade Biden to withdraw from the race.
First Lady Jill Biden’s name was also floated as someone who could “convince” President Biden to drop out of the upcoming general election race.
Meanwhile, there is also the question of who would run in Biden’s place should he be persuaded to drop out of the race before the election on November 5.
According to Democratic operatives, some of the names already being floated include Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, and California Governor Gavin Newsom.
Other Dem insiders acknowledged the concerns brought on by Biden’s debate performance against Trump on Thursday night but dismissed the talk of the president being replaced on the party’s 2024 ticket.
“First, it was a pretty shocking performance by Biden, obviously,” one source said. “And any thoughtful person has to ask themself: Should this man be leader of the free world for another 7 months, let alone 55?”
“But he’s not going to step aside and there is no clear process for replacing him,” the insider added. “So, we’ll have a few days of frenzy. Then everyone will realize the main contours of the race haven’t really changed.”
The next presidential debate between Biden and Trump is scheduled for September 10, It will be held less than two months before this year’s highly anticipated general election on November 5.