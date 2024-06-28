SCOTUS Bombshell: Supreme Court Rules IN FAVOR of January 6 Rioter Challenging Obstruction Charge

In a significant ruling that could have far-reaching implications, the U.S. Supreme Court this week ruled in favor of Joseph Fischer – a former police officer and participant in the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot – who sought to dismiss an obstruction charge, RadarOnline.com can report.

The decision on Friday morning, which was marked by a conservative 6-3 majority, may also provide a potential legal advantage for former President Donald Trump as he faces similar charges.