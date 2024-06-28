SCOTUS Bombshell: Supreme Court Rules IN FAVOR of January 6 Rioter Challenging Obstruction Charge
In a significant ruling that could have far-reaching implications, the U.S. Supreme Court this week ruled in favor of Joseph Fischer – a former police officer and participant in the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot – who sought to dismiss an obstruction charge, RadarOnline.com can report.
The decision on Friday morning, which was marked by a conservative 6-3 majority, may also provide a potential legal advantage for former President Donald Trump as he faces similar charges.
The court concluded that the obstruction law – which was introduced under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act in 2002 following the infamous Enron accounting scandal – was intended only for specific instances involving tampering with physical evidence.
Prosecutors must now demonstrate a direct link to evidence tampering for the charge to hold, according to the Supreme Court's bombshell ruling.
Fischer, who was one of the many defendants from January 6, sought to overturn his obstruction charge and the potential 20-year prison sentence that the charge carries.
The Supreme Court's decision to send Fischer's case back to lower courts for further proceedings revolved around this narrowed interpretation of the law.
Meanwhile, legal experts indicated that the ruling's impact on Trump's own case remains uncertain.
Prosecutors argued that even if Fischer was successful, Trump’s involvement would still fall under the statute's revised application.
Trump currently faces multiple charges – including obstruction of an official proceeding and conspiracy related to the 2020 election interference.
Fischer, who previously served as a police officer in North Cornwall Township, Pennsylvania, also still faces seven criminal charges.
As per evidentiary videos, Fischer was seen joining the mob breaching the Capitol on January 6 while shouting “Charge!” and later attempting to appeal to Capitol police by stating he was also an officer.
Historically, the Supreme Court – which holds a 6-3 conservative majority – has been cautious about prosecutors applying criminal provisions broadly. Friday’s ruling aligned with this approach which seemingly aims to confine the scope of the obstruction law.
But Fischer still faces grave charges even despite the court’s ruling this week – including assaulting a police officer and unauthorized entry into a restricted building.
It should also be noted that the Fischer case could affect as many as 247 January 6 related cases – even though there are currently only 52 instances where obstruction is the sole felony charge and, of those, just 27 defendants are still serving a sentence.
Recent rulings reflected the court's consideration of the pending Fischer decision, with judges noting that other felony convictions – such as assaulting an officer – would persist regardless.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the Supreme Court is also examining Trump’s claim of presidential immunity in the election interference case in parallel with Fischer’s case.
That outcome could influence whether all charges against Trump will stand in the trial.
Prosecutors maintain that Trump breached multiple laws – including the obstruction of an official proceeding – amid efforts to disrupt the certification of President Joe Biden's election victory back in January 2021.
Trump's defense has consistently argued that his actions fall within the rights of free speech and political discourse.