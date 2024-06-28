Diplo Slammed With Second Revenge Porn Lawsuit as New Accuser Claims DJ Shared X-Rated Recordings
A bombshell lawsuit filed this week accused acclaimed DJ and producer Thomas Wesley Pentz – better known as Diplo – of distributing revenge porn without the consent of his alleged victim, RadarOnline.com can report.
This is the second lawsuit of its kind to be thrown at Diplo in the span of just a few years.
According to the Sun, the bombshell lawsuit was filed in California on Thursday by a woman identified only as Jane Doe and who alleged that she engaged in a sexual relationship with Diplo before he shared intimate recordings of their sexual encounters without her permission.
Doe claimed that she began talking to Diplo, 45, on Snapchat in 2016 when she was just 21 years old.
The pair reportedly shared pornographic images for months and engaged in a sexual relationship until October 2023 when she discovered that the famous DJ had allegedly been sharing their intimate recordings without her knowledge or permission.
The lawsuit also stated that Diplo started sharing the intimate images and videos of Jane Doe on the popular instant messaging app in October 2018 and that he continued to do so as recently as this year.
Doe reported Diplo to the New York Police Department in November 2023. A warrant for the DJ's arrest was issued shortly after.
According to the lawsuit, Jane Doe explicitly told the acclaimed producer that she did not want him to record their sexual encounters without consent or share any photos or videos with others.
Despite her clear stance, Diplo was accused of violating her privacy by sharing the explicit material in question.
“Tragically, this is not the first time the defendant has shamed and violated a woman by disseminating intimate images without her consent,” Doe's attorney, Helene Weiss, said in a statement after the lawsuit was filed on Thursday.
“Diplo’s alleged illicit pattern of behavior illustrates the harm he’s caused Jane Doe, and other young women just like her,” Weiss added this week.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Diplo – who achieved musical acclaim during the 2000s – has faced several controversies in recent years, including a sexual misconduct case back in late 2020.
In October 2020, a woman named Shelly Auguste claimed that Diplo sexually assaulted her, recorded their sexual activity without her permission, and shared revenge porn.
Flash forward to 2021, and Diplo denied Auguste’s allegations in an Instagram post after the pair sued each other. Diplo called his accuser a “stalker” who had allegedly “scammed her way” into his life.
Meanwhile, Diplo was ultimately awarded more than $1 million after it was discovered that Auguste's social media posts violated a mutual restraining order she had previously signed with the DJ and producer.
Auguste has since sued Diplo for sexual battery and defamation. A trial connected to that civil lawsuit is currently scheduled for January 2025.
“For more than three years, Shelly Auguste has been orchestrating an ongoing smear campaign against Wes – and this is just more of the same,” Diplo’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, responded in December 2023.