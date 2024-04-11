Diplo's Ex-Fling Recruits Michael Jackson's Former Lawyer for Legal Battle With DJ

According to his bombshell lawsuit, Auguste "wanted to continue" the relationship and "spent over nine months" sending him "dozens of sexually explicit messages" in hopes of meeting up to hook up again, to have a threesome with her friends, and to make more X-rated videos.

Over time, Diplo became convinced she was an "obsessed and unstable fan and tried to distance himself from her," claiming that Auguste showed up twice at his home uninvited and even sent explicit videos of him to his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his child.

He stated the unwanted home visits caused him to move and relocate to avoid a future confrontation.