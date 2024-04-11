Your tip
Diplo's Ex-Fling Recruits Michael Jackson's Former Lawyer for Legal Battle With DJ

diplo mj pp
Source: mega

Diplo's legal drama with a former fling continues to ramp up ahead of trial.

By:

Apr. 11 2024, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Diplo's ex-fling hired a powerhouse lawyer as she prepares for trial with the DJ, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned following a years-long court war between the two parties that is chock-full of shocking allegations.

Marchel Auguste AKA Shelly Auguste has recruited none other than Michael Jackson's former attorney Mark Geragos to represent her, court docs obtained by this outlet revealed.

michael jackson wade robson james safechuck blasted subpoenas prosecutors investigations photos trial mj companies
Source: MEGA

Diplo's ex-fling recruited celebrity attorney Mark Geragos, whose clients include MJ, Winona Ryder, Chris Brown, and Colin Kaepernick.

RadarOnline.com told you first that both Diplo (real name: Thomas Wesley Pentz) and Auguste are suing each other.

He filed his complaint against Auguste in 2021 for alleged stalking, trespass, and revenge porn, admitting they had consensual sex in April 2019 before their dynamic took a turn.

The DJ said he and Auguste had a threesome with her friend E.K. in a Las Vegas hotel room three months later, sparking another chain of events.

diplo threesome partner testifies
Source: mega

According to his bombshell lawsuit, Auguste "wanted to continue" the relationship and "spent over nine months" sending him "dozens of sexually explicit messages" in hopes of meeting up to hook up again, to have a threesome with her friends, and to make more X-rated videos.

Over time, Diplo became convinced she was an "obsessed and unstable fan and tried to distance himself from her," claiming that Auguste showed up twice at his home uninvited and even sent explicit videos of him to his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his child.

He stated the unwanted home visits caused him to move and relocate to avoid a future confrontation.

diplo threesome partner testifiesjpg
Source: mega

Auguste, however, fired back and gave her own narrative of events in a separate lawsuit that she filed. The hitmaker's ex-fling accused Diplo of giving her an STD, defamation, and revenge porn, now recruiting Geragos and another lawyer from his firm to fight her case.

Diplo previously denied all her claims of wrongdoing.

diplo
Source: mega

RadarOnline.com should note that Diplo was also awarded $1 million in damages from Auguste as part of a separate arbitration battle in 2022.

The DJ and Auguste had signed an agreement in 2021 not to disparage each other or Diplo's family while their legal battles played out, but he said she breached that agreement.

An arbitrator agreed and awarded him the 7-figure judgment.

Looking ahead, Diplo has confirmed that both an ex and mother of his youngest child will testify about receiving the explicit videos of him from Auguste.

