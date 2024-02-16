Diplo’s Threesome Partner and Ex-Girlfriend Will Both Testify in DJ’s Court Battle Over Alleged Harassment From ‘Obsessed’ Former Lover
Diplo revealed one of his ex-girlfriends, along with the mother of his youngest child, will both testify on his behalf in court — along with a woman who participated in a threesome with the DJ.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Diplo revealed who he planned to call at the upcoming trial as part of his years-long war with Marchel Auguste, aka Shelly Auguste.
In 2021, Diplo sued Auguste for alleged stalking, trespass, and revenge porn. The musician claimed he had consensual sex with Auguste in April 2019.
Diplo said they also had a threesome with Auguste’s friend E.K. in a Las Vegas hotel room on July 7, 2019. He claimed that after the July 2019 encounter, Auguste “wanted to continue” the relationship and “spent over nine months” sending him “dozens of sexually explicit messages and videos asking him “(i) for more sex; (ii) to meet up; (iii) to have a threesome with her friends and (iv) to make more sex videos.”
The DJ said in her messages Auguste admitted she was NOT a minor when they first interacted over social media, that he did not give her an STD, and that he used a condom during their sexual relations.
DJ claimed Auguste became “more aggressive and persistent on seeing him.” He said he quickly realized she was an “obsessed and unstable fan and tried to distance himself from her.” Diplo said Auguste showed up twice at his home uninvited. Sources claim he moved out of the home because he feared Auguste would show up again.
Diplo claimed that Auguste was infuriated by him not responding to her. He said she sought revenge against him. Diplo said Auguste created fake social media accounts and forwarded videos of Diplo engaging in sexual intercourse to two women: Jevon King, the mother of his youngest child, and his ex-girlfriend CK.
He claimed Auguste sent harassing messages to King from fake social media accounts and engaged in a “media campaign” to defame him. He said she made false claims on social media that he “groomed young women of color” and wrongfully claimed he raped her.
- Diplo Demands Ex-Fling Show Up to Court With Bank Records To Help Him Collect On $1 Million Judgment
- Diplo Parties With Bikini-Clad Models In Miami Days After Suing His Ex-Girlfriend For Alleged Harassment
- Tristan Thompson Had No Communication With Alleged Baby Mama On Delivery Day, NBA Star’s Best Friend Reveals In Court
In response, Auguste sued Diplo, claiming he gave her an STD, sexually assaulted her, defamed her, and committed revenge porn against her.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Diplo was awarded $1 million in damages from Auguste as part of a separate arbitration battle in 2022. After making the public accusations against each other, the DJ and Auguste signed an agreement in 2021 to disparage each other or Diplo’s family — while their legal battles played out.
Diplo accused Auguste of breaching the agreement. An arbitrator agreed and awarded him the $1 million.
However, Diplo and Auguste’s dueling lawsuits have yet to be resolved. The parties are currently preparing for their upcoming trial.
In his recent filing, Diplo revealed that King and CK will both testify. He said they would detail that they received the explicit videos of Diplo from Auguste.
Diplo said he would testify he did not authorize Auguste to send the video to his exes.
“Both King and CK will testify as to how they felt, and were damaged, in receiving the sex videos through fake social media accounts – King will also testify as to how she felt getting hate messages through fake social media accounts – and how this impacted their relationship to [Diplo].”
In addition, Diplo revealed the other woman involved in the threesome he had with Auguste will be called to testify. He said the woman, EK, will tell the jury about, “her age at the time of the threesome (which refutes Auguste’s allegation she was a minor), her relationship with Auguste and her discussion with Auguste after the threesome.”
Auguste has yet to reveal her witness list.