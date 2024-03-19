Diplo Demands ‘Obsessed’ Ex-Fling Submit to Medical Exam in Stalking Lawsuit
DJ Diplo demanded he be allowed to conduct a medical examination on his former lover Shelly Auguste before they head to trial.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Diplo [ real name Thomas Pentz] said he had every right to have Auguste questioned by a medical professional about her mental state.
In 2021, Diplo sued Auguste for alleged stalking, trespass, and revenge porn. The DJ admitted he had consensual sex with Auguste in April 2019.
He said they hooked up a second time in July 2019. Diplo said they had a threesome with Auguste’s friend in a Las Vegas hotel room.
Following the 2nd encounter, Diplo claimed Auguste became ‘obsessed’ with him and “spent over nine months” sending him dozens of sexually explicit messages and videos.
In the messages, Diplo said Auguste made it clear she was NOT a minor when they first interacted on social media and that he did NOT give her an STD. He said the messages also made it clear a condom was used during their encounters.
Diplo said Auguste refused to stop. He claimed to have realized she was an “obsessed and unstable fan” and tried to distance himself.
The musician said the ex-fling showed up at his home unannounced — which led to him selling his home and moving into another pad. Diplo said Auguste went on a vicious campaign to ruin him after he cut off contact.
He accused her of sending explicit videos of him to his ex-girlfriends and the mother of his child. Diplo said Auguste then started making false claims he had sexually assaulted her.
Then, Auguste sued Diplo accusing him of giving her an STD, defamation, and revenge porn. He denied all her claims of wrongdoing.
While the two cases were being fought, Diplo filed a third case in arbitration. He claimed Auguste had agreed to not disparage the other on social media while the legal battles were pending. He accused Auguste of breaching their deal. An arbitrator awarded him $1 million in damages.
Now, the parties are preparing to head to trial in the original lawsuits. In his recent motion, Diplo accused Auguste of failing to appear for a scheduled deposition.
He demanded Auguste be ordered to pay $2,885 in sanctions for her “misuse of the discovery process.”
In addition, Diplo asked for an urgent hearing due to Auguste no longer communicating with his lawyers about a medical examination and her deposition.
Diplo argued Auguste accused him of causing her emotional distress — which he said gave him the right to grill her under oath.
Auguste has yet to respond. As RadarOnline.com first reported, Diplo revealed his plan to call Auguste's friend — and the woman who participated in the threesome with them — and his ex-girlfriend to testify at the upcoming trial.