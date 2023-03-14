Diplo Admits He's '100 Percent' Hooked Up With A Man Before, Won't Clarify His Sexuality
Diplo has hooked up with a man before, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Diplo, 44, dished about his personal life on Tuesday's episode of model-turned-author Emily Ratajkowski's podcast, High Low. The music producer told Ratajkowski, 31, that while he didn't want to "define" his sexuality, he was "not not gay."
Diplo explained that he was not "aroused by men that much," but made a shocking claim about past hookups.
"I’m sure I’ve gotten a blow job from a guy before," Diplo told Ratajkowski. "For sure. 100 [percent], yeah."
Ratajkowski pressed her guest by asking if he could recall a "specific memory" about a same-sex encounter.
Diplo danced around the question. "I’ve gotten a lot of blow jobs, but I don’t know," he answered, adding, "I mean, getting a blow job is not that gay, I think."
The model appeared a bit bewildered by Diplo's response. "I don’t know. You tell me?" she laughed.
Diplo scoffed at the exchange and asked to be refreshed on the topic of conversation before his sexuality came into question, to which Ratajkowski answered, "Bill Clinton."
"We should talk about what you said to me last night, which is that you’re a little gay," she reminded Diplo, who seemed a bit tense about her line of questioning.
"You want to cut right into that?" he quipped back. "I was really into the social media [questions]."
As the My Body author continued on his social media, Diplo commented on the "sexy" men dressed in lumberjack outfits on his feed.
"They’re hot guys. I don’t know if that’s gonna be the thing that’s gonna send me over to the gay side totally," Diplo said as he asked if TikTok "tell[s] you that you’re gay."
"I was on lesbian TikTok for a while, and it was like, ‘OK. Insightful," Ratajkowski joked back.
She revisited Diplo's sexuality later in her interview, asking the DJ once again about "being gay" while noting how "exciting" the possibility was.
"You should be happy," Ratajkowski told Diplo. "I could just be talking to you only about your relationships to women. I like that you’re a little flexible."
Diplo responded by clarifying that he didn't "want to define that [he’s] gay" and noted, "I think the best answer I have is I’m not not gay."
"There are a couple guys … I could date, life partner-wise," Diplo continued while adding he was "more of a vibe guy … over gender."
The producer explained that "the temperature of our culture has changed" and that there was a greater acceptance of men being "fluid" with their sexual desires.