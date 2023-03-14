Diplo Admits He's '100 Percent' Hooked Up With A Man Before, Won't Clarify His Sexuality

Diplo explained that he was not "aroused by men that much," but made a shocking claim about past hookups.

"I’m sure I’ve gotten a blow job from a guy before," Diplo told Ratajkowski. "For sure. 100 [percent], yeah."

Ratajkowski pressed her guest by asking if he could recall a "specific memory" about a same-sex encounter.

Diplo danced around the question. "I’ve gotten a lot of blow jobs, but I don’t know," he answered, adding, "I mean, getting a blow job is not that gay, I think."