Emily Ratajkowski Sparks Dating Rumors With Comedian Eric Andre Following Pete Davidson Fling

Move over, Pete Davidson! Emily Ratajkowski has a new funny man in her life: Eric Andre. The model-turned-author was spotted in New York City on a date with the comedian after her brief fling with Davidson, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Since splitting from her estranged husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, in July 2022 amid cheating rumors, Ratajkowski wasted no time exploring the dating scene. Based on her suitors, she has a thing for men who can make her laugh.