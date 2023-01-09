'Southern Charm' Star Kathryn Dennis 'OUT' For Season 9 As Production On Bravo Series Begins: Sources
Southern Charm fans might be in for a cast shakeup with the departure of Kathryn Dennis as RadarOnline.com has learned that multiple sources have claimed she is "OUT."
Insiders hinted that she was not offered a new contract or perhaps made the decision to opt out for the upcoming ninth season.
"If true, this is how we'll always remember her — dragging her haters. #southerncharm," Queens of Bravo posted via their official Twitter account while breaking the news on Monday, January 9.
In the case she is making her exit, it may come as a surprise considering that Dennis took to Instagram Stories just a few days ago with an update on filming.
"Southern Charm begins production today," she captioned a glamorous photo showing her wearing a bright pink fur coat on Thursday, January 5.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Dennis and Bravo for comment.
Southern Charm viewers have already started speculating where she would go next and who else could potentially join the cast — or make a comeback — amid the rumors with some fans suggesting that Cameran Eubanks should make a return.
"I'm just playing detective but could Kathryn have got offered to do Real Housewives of Nashville," another theorized. "She was barely in last season and still got full-time status. Not surprised she's leaving," a different social media user added.
It appears she will have another lucrative means of income with her OnlyFans account which normally goes for $14.99 a month with a subscription.
RadarOnline.com has learned the cast is reportedly gearing up for more episodes in Charleston, South Carolina, after a dramatic season eight.
Leva Bonaparte and Naomie Olindo previously shared their thoughts about the cast during a joint interview on In the Know's We Should Talk after the spinoff, Southern Hospitality, premiered at the end of last year.
"I'm interested to see what changes are made," Olindo explained. "I hope that we get a more cohesive group. And whether that means we're a part of it or not, we have no idea what's going to happen ... I think it will translate better."
"When it's more cohesive, then we can talk about all our stuff — our real personal stuff," Bonaparte added. "When it feels disjointed, it's like, I don't trust these [people]."