'Southern Charm' Star Naomi Olindo Faces Fraud & Breach Of Contract Lawsuit From Ex-Business Partner Over Fashion Brand
Southern Charm star Naomi Olindo is facing legal drama after a former business partner sued her for fraud, breach of contract, and more, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
Fashion company L'Abeye cofounder Virginia "Ginny" Cox is seeking a trial by jury and is suing the Bravo personality for 14 causes of action, including dissolution of partnership and defamation.
"From the initial launch of the business in early 2018 until May 19, 2022, Plaintiff worked nearly every day to ensure the success of L'Abeye," the lawsuit read.
Cox claimed things went south after Olindo allegedly used her father's $50,000 investment into the company as a way to utilize more control going forward.
Per the explosive lawsuit, Olindo also allegedly recruited attorney Brian Collie and had him set up L'Abeye as a "sole member limited liability company."
Cox stated that she put hundreds of hours into making the business a success, arguing that she often worked day in and day out while Olindo allegedly "took frequent vacations" and "failed to assist with the operations" for "weeks at a time."
Plus, there were allegedly times when "Olindo would mention to Plaintiff that their account funds were low and Plaintiff would question Olindo … because of the amount of revenue and profit that L'Abeye appeared to be making," the filing read.
"Subsequently, Olindo excluded Plaintiff from any information about the finances."
Olindo allegedly "terminated" Cox illegally on May 19, 2022, and according to Cox, Olindo then blackballed her from other prospective employers.
"Our client does not comment publicly on pending litigation. However, obviously these allegations made by a disgruntled former employee are false and misleading. We will soon be filing a formal response to these allegations that will help to set the record straight," an attorney for Olindo told Page Six, which was the first to report the news.
"While Ms. Cox did everything she could to resolve this amicably as between friends, she had no choice but to file this lawsuit when Ms. Olindo refused to recognize her ownership interest in L’Abeye," claimed an attorney on behalf of Cox.
"Ms. Cox is only asking for what the pair agreed to from the start. She remains hopeful that Ms. Olindo will do the right thing and recognize her as an owner of the business, like Ms. Olindo has consistently done in the past."