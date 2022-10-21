'Southern Charm' Star Naomi Olindo Faces Fraud & Breach Of Contract Lawsuit From Ex-Business Partner Over Fashion Brand

"From the initial launch of the business in early 2018 until May 19, 2022, Plaintiff worked nearly every day to ensure the success of L'Abeye," the lawsuit read.

Cox claimed things went south after Olindo allegedly used her father's $50,000 investment into the company as a way to utilize more control going forward.

Per the explosive lawsuit, Olindo also allegedly recruited attorney Brian Collie and had him set up L'Abeye as a "sole member limited liability company."