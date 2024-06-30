Disastrous Poll Numbers: 72% of Americans Don't Believe Joe Biden Has the 'Mental and Cognitive Health' to Be President
New poll numbers show that the American people have lost hope in President Joe Biden's ability to lead the country for another four years after his disastrous performance at the CNN 2024 presidential election, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the wake of the latest CBS News/You Gov poll results released on Sunday, June 30, showing a sharp increase in doubts about President Biden's mental and cognitive health, the public's concern is rising.
The poll, conducted after Thursday night's debate, reveals that a significant 72 percent of Americans do not believe Biden is fit to serve as President.
This marks a 7-point surge from just three weeks ago, indicating a growing unease among the population regarding his capacity to lead.
While the nation remains divided on former President Donald Trump's mental and cognitive fitness, with 50 percent supporting his capabilities and 49 percent opposing, the focus has shifted to Biden's future.
In response to the mounting pressure and the poll's findings, President Biden is convening with his family at Camp David to deliberate on the future of his reelection campaign.
Despite the public backing of influential figures like Rep. James Clyburn, who defended him on CNN, reports indicate that internal calls for Biden to step aside are intensifying within the Democratic party.
- LEAKED PHONE CALL: Top Dems Claim They've Been 'Gaslit' in Emergency Talks Over President Joe Biden's Horrible Debate Performance
- D-Day: Biden Set to Meet Family at Camp David to Discuss 'The Future of His Re-Election Campaign' After Catastrophic Debate Performance
- Intervention: DNS Insider Claims Biden Meeting With Ex-Prez Following Debate Disaster, VP Kamala Harris 'Furious' She's NOT Being Considered as a Replacement
Political analysts and Democratic operatives have been vocal about their apprehensions.
Politico quoted a party leader declaring, "Biden is toast," while an adviser of prominent Democratic donors who was even more direct in their assessment of the situation told the outlet, "Our only hope is that he bows out, we have a brokered convention, or dies. Otherwise, we are in serious trouble."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, First Lady Jill Biden has been accused of "elder abuse" because she “convinced” him to run four years ago.
Erik Prince, a former Navy Seal who has since founded the infamous private military company Blackwater, claimed that the first lady “has the will to power” and was once again forcing her husband to seek re-election this year.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Some outlets are already pointing out that the betting odds on California Governor Gavin Newsom winning the 2024 presidential election, which he is not currently standing in, as they have skyrocketed following Thursday night's debate.
According to Oddschecker, before the debate, Newsom's odds of winning the 2024 presidential election were 20/1 or 4.8 percent. Now, Newsom's odds of winning in November shot up to 13/2 or 13.3 percent.