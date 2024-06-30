Disastrous Poll Numbers: 72% of Americans Don't Believe Joe Biden Has the 'Mental and Cognitive Health' to Be President

In the wake of the latest CBS News/You Gov poll results released on Sunday, June 30, showing a sharp increase in doubts about President Biden's mental and cognitive health, the public's concern is rising.

The poll, conducted after Thursday night's debate, reveals that a significant 72 percent of Americans do not believe Biden is fit to serve as President.

This marks a 7-point surge from just three weeks ago, indicating a growing unease among the population regarding his capacity to lead.