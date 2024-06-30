'New Slaves': Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Accused of Exploitation and Toxic Work Environment in New Lawsuit

According to the lawsuit obtained by TMZ, West and Yiannopoulos hired an international developer group, which included several Black members and underage teens as young as 14.

The lawsuit says Ye wanted to avoid paying those companies to promote his new albums, Vultures and Vultures 2.

The employees, who primarily worked remotely, were in constant communication with West, Yiannopoulos, and their team using digital communication apps such as Discord, Zoom, and Slack.

In April 2024, Yiannopoulos promised to pay the developer group $120,000 upon completion of the app, subject to the employees agreeing to work conditions that included signing non-disclosure agreements and "volunteer" agreements. Failure to comply would result in termination and non-payment.