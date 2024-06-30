'New Slaves': Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Accused of Exploitation and Toxic Work Environment in New Lawsuit
Heartless rapper Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, have been named in a lawsuit filed in a U.S. District Court.
The lawsuit alleges that the disgraced music mogul, along with his former chief of staff, Milo Yiannopoulos, created a toxic and exploitative work environment while developing an app to promote West's rap music, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to the lawsuit obtained by TMZ, West and Yiannopoulos hired an international developer group, which included several Black members and underage teens as young as 14.
The lawsuit says Ye wanted to avoid paying those companies to promote his new albums, Vultures and Vultures 2.
The employees, who primarily worked remotely, were in constant communication with West, Yiannopoulos, and their team using digital communication apps such as Discord, Zoom, and Slack.
In April 2024, Yiannopoulos promised to pay the developer group $120,000 upon completion of the app, subject to the employees agreeing to work conditions that included signing non-disclosure agreements and "volunteer" agreements. Failure to comply would result in termination and non-payment.
The situation worsened when West's white managers overseeing the foreign and minority workers allegedly created a hostile work environment by using disparaging language.
The employees, including minors, were allegedly bullied into working long hours without pay or rest, mocked with racist remarks, and openly referred to as "new slaves."
Yiannopoulos, in one instance, allegedly sent a chat message with a Black/brown skin emoji to an African American team member and referred to a younger worker as a "school shooter."
As the app development progressed, West announced the launch of an adult film business called "Yeezy Porn."
According to the lawsuit, Bianca sent explicit content to a worker, exposing minors to inappropriate material during the app development process.
On May 1, 2024, after completing the app, the team presented it to West, but they were never compensated for their work. Consequently, the employees have filed a lawsuit seeking damages for unpaid wages, overtime, and emotional distress.
After Ye announced his venture into the adult film industry, Yiannopoulos announced his resignation from the rapper's company.
He wrote, "I cannot be complicit in the production or dissemination of pornographic films and literature, for moral and religious reasons, but also because such material and the kind of people invariably involved in its production represent an imminent danger to my life as a recovering addict and an unacceptable risk to my spiritual and physical health as a former homosexual."
"I tender my resignation," he continued. "I will deliver an orderly handover by Friday, May 31, 2024, or the first pornography shoot, whichever is sooner. If, at some time in the future, the company publicly and permanently abandons any plan to produce, distribute, or profit from obscene content, it would be an honor to serve you again."