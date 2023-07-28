Threats: Right-wing Podcaster Steven Crowder Warns Staff Against Leaking After Toxic Workplace Scandal: ‘Damage Control Mode’

Far-right podcast host Steven Crowder called an emergency staff meeting to warn his employees against leaking details about what goes on in the studio off-camera, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The alleged meeting followed a report that accused Crowder, 36, of harboring a toxic work environment at the podcast's Texas-based offices.

The allegations were the latest scandal to plague the Louder with Crowder host after leaked video footage taken from his home's security cameras went viral. Crowder was accused of being verbally and financially abusive towards his then-wife Hillary, who was 8 months pregnant with twins at the time.