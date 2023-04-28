'An Absolute Monster': Candace Owens Slams Steven Crowder After Video of Him Berating Pregnant Wife Leaks
Candace Owens unleashed on Steven Crowder for the "lies" he told to the public after viewing the video of the conservative political commentator in a hostile exchange with his then-wife, who was eight months pregnant with their twins at the time.
"I believe Steven Crowder is an absolute monster," she said from the studio of her Daily Wire show in a new video released on Thursday, RadarOnline.com has learned. "I encourage all of the other people that he has victimized to find their strength to speak out now."
Owens' response came after the right-wing media personality accused her and other rivals of trying to extort him over his separation from spouse, Hilary Crowder, prior to an explosive leaked three-minute video on Thursday. Owens denied the extortion claims.
RadarOnline.com reported on the Ring Camera video, showing Crowder berating Hilary for not "performing her wifely duties." The couple were seen in a war of words as they argued about her wanting to use their only car to go grocery shopping.
Later on in the video captured on June 26, 2021, Crowder said they could only get on the same page if she showed him discipline and respect.
He blasted her "I love you" comments as "disingenuous," suggesting that if she was committed to their marriage, she should put gloves on to give their dogs medicine she feared was unsafe for their unborn children and not take the car because he had things to handle that day.
Hilary eventually left and according to independent journalist Yashar Ali, Crowder got even angrier and yelled "I will f--- you up." It was reported Crowder cooled off and realized what he said soon after, but Hilary still made her exit.
Crowder said on Tuesday that Hilary had filed for divorce in 2021, claiming their split was messy and he had been "living with a proverbial boot on my neck for years."
Hilary's family issued a statement on the video and claimed she spent years hiding Crowder's "mentally and emotionally abusive behavior from her friends and family while she attempted to save their marriage."
"In June of 2021, Steven left their home to pursue elective surgery," they continued, a point Owens later addressed herself. "Hilary urged him to get the help he needed to address his abuse with the hope that their marriage could be saved and they could peacefully live together as a family. Instead, Steven refused to do so and chose not to be with his wife during the birth of their twin children."
Owens blasted Crowder for previously speaking about his surgery as though it wasn't elective, stating it was just another indicator that she had reason to distrust him.
"I'm calling upon everybody to roundly condemn this and to reject this firmly," she said. "If you purport to care about family values again, then you should care about this situation and you should condemn it."
Owens said she received a cease and desist letter from Crowder's lawyer, but that wouldn't stop her from talking.
She stated, "Your client doesn't have that kind of money to keep Candace Owens from speaking out about things that I find to be absolutely despicable."
RadarOnline.com reached out to Crowder, but did not hear back. He has yet to share a statement in response to the video and abuse claims.