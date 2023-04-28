'An Absolute Monster': Candace Owens Slams Steven Crowder After Video of Him Berating Pregnant Wife Leaks

Candace Owens unleashed on Steven Crowder for the "lies" he told to the public after viewing the video of the conservative political commentator in a hostile exchange with his then-wife, who was eight months pregnant with their twins at the time.

"I believe Steven Crowder is an absolute monster," she said from the studio of her Daily Wire show in a new video released on Thursday, RadarOnline.com has learned. "I encourage all of the other people that he has victimized to find their strength to speak out now."