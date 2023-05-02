'It Was Pathetic': Steven Crowder Video Prompts Ex-Staff to Come Forward With Allegations of 'Abusive' Behavior

An explosive rant captured on camera from far-right media personality Steven Crowder prompted ex-employees of his self-produced show, Louder with Crowder, to come forward with allegations of "abusive" behavior towards staff, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The video that sparked the allegations was taken on June 21, 2021, from his Ring security camera at his home. In the viral clip, Steven was seen berating his wife, Hillary, when she was eight months pregnant with twins.

Using expletives, Steven told his pregnant wife to "watch it" when she brought up his alleged "abusive" behavior — and demanded that she "do wifely things," all while he reminded her that he did not love her.