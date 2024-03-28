READ: Diddy's Ironclad Non-Disclosure Agreement His Employees Had to Sign

Diddy’s notorious NDAs first drew media attention when his former artist, singer Aubrey O’Day revealed she refused to sign the contract as a condition to obtain the publishing rights to her songs.

“I have to release him for any claims or wrongdoings or actions prior to the date of the release,” she said. “I have to sign an NDA that I will never disparage [Diddy], Bad Boy [Records], [his mother] Janice Combs or [son] Justin Combs’ music, or EMI, or Sony ever in public,” she said last year.

Labeled as “Standard Combs NDA” in court documents, the 2022 contract clearly states in the second paragraph that Diddy’s reputation and private life is important.

“Sean ‘Diddy’ Comes a/k/a Puff Daddy (“Artist”) privacy is highly valued and all efforts will be made to maintain confidentiality with respect to all information and other material of any kind (including without limitation, the terms, condition, and existence of this Agreement) …” the document stated.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.