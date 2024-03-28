READ: Diddy's Ironclad Non-Disclosure Agreement His Employees Had to Sign
Diddy had his close associates sign an iron-clad non-disclosure agreement that prohibited them — or their heirs — from speaking publicly about him.
The explosive three-page NDA prohibits workers from talking about him, his family, or business associates and remains in effect “for the life of [Diddy] plus 20 years or seventy years, whichever is longer,” the document obtained by RadarOnline.com said.
“The [NDA] shall inure to the benefit of and the be binding upon the parties hereto and their respective heirs, executors, administrators, representatives…designees, successors and assigns,” the documents stated.
The top-secret NDA was included as evidence in the $30 million sexual harassment lawsuit filed by music producer Rodney ‘Lil Rod’ Jones who accused Diddy of sexual harassment
Jones lived with Diddy from September 2022 to November 2023 while working on his latest album Love.
“Throughout his time living with Mr. Combs, Mr. Jones was the victim of constant unsolicited and unauthorized groping and touching of his anus by Mr. Combs,” the federal lawsuit stated.
Diddy, through his powerhouse lawyer Shawn Holley vehemently denied the allegation, despite a March 25 Department of Homeland Security raid of Diddy’s homes in Los Angeles, California, and Miami, Florida that was triggered by an alleged sex trafficking operation.
"We became aware of certain allegations during the course of the civil suits against Mr. Combs," an agent in Miami told the New York Post. "You have to understand that we didn't just decide on a whim to search his homes. A federal judge had to sign off."
Diddy’s notorious NDAs first drew media attention when his former artist, singer Aubrey O’Day revealed she refused to sign the contract as a condition to obtain the publishing rights to her songs.
“I have to release him for any claims or wrongdoings or actions prior to the date of the release,” she said. “I have to sign an NDA that I will never disparage [Diddy], Bad Boy [Records], [his mother] Janice Combs or [son] Justin Combs’ music, or EMI, or Sony ever in public,” she said last year.
Labeled as “Standard Combs NDA” in court documents, the 2022 contract clearly states in the second paragraph that Diddy’s reputation and private life is important.
“Sean ‘Diddy’ Comes a/k/a Puff Daddy (“Artist”) privacy is highly valued and all efforts will be made to maintain confidentiality with respect to all information and other material of any kind (including without limitation, the terms, condition, and existence of this Agreement) …” the document stated.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The beneficiaries of the agreement include “without limitation,” Diddy, his relatives, and “past or present fiancés/fiancés, husbands/wives, boyfriends/girlfriends, friends and business associates.”
They were banned from discussing Diddy’s business and entertainment deals, financial affairs, personal life or provide any information that “may harm, disparage demean, or reflect negatively or poorly upon or cause injury to the reputation, character, or career of [Diddy] and/or [his family and business associates.]
The NDA stated any breach of the contract would result in monetary damage.